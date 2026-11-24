His rise comes as men report there is “no man in their life they turn to for advice.”

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Almost half of America’s men trust MAGA flip-flopper Joe Rogan more than anyone else.

A new study from Precision Strategies and Tunnl Data has found that 49 percent of men trust manosphere podcaster Joe Rogan more than any other figure tested. According to the study, men across party lines favor Rogan, including 41 percent of Democratic men, even though Rogan’s endorsement helped Trump win the 2024 presidency.

Joe Rogan on the set of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. The Joe Rogan Experience/YouTube

Kylie Kelce is the most trusted figure for women, though opinion is much more splintered, with 22 percent of the 3,045 women surveyed saying they trust the Not Gonna Lie podcast host.

Stephen A. Smith trails Rogan. The sports journalist and political commentator has garnered the trust of 38 percent of the 3,001 men surveyed. Smith came under fire in October after dining at the White House with President Donald Trump, 80.

The Charlie Kirk Show, ESPN analyst Pat McAfee, MAGA commentator Ben Shapiro, and disgraced former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson appear lower on the list.

Stephen A. Smith trails Rogan as a trusted source of information for men. Screenshot/Stephen A. Smith/YouTube

Additionally, nearly 63 percent of men say “there is no man in their life they turn to for advice,” compared with 49 percent of women, the study found. Deadline proposed that “Joe Rogan is helping to heal Daddy issues” by standing in as an authority figure for lonely American men.

The study affirms that Rogan’s singular popularity is astronomical. Forbes wrote that he is the top podcaster of 2026 so far; Spotify’s analytics support it, ranking The Joe Rogan Experience as the #1 podcast nationally. The New Yorker’s David Remnick said Rogan “has become a stop on the national political itinerary” whose interviews are “anything but predictable.” And a Wall Street Journal headline calls him “America’s Most Important Swing Voter.”

Still, Puck revealed in October that individuals in the right-wing media sphere, including Rogan, Carlson, and Andrew Tate, have all experienced double-digit drops in approval ratings since publicly backing Trump in 2024.

Rogan endorsed Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

In fact, Rogan has tried to distance himself from the president over the last year. After supporting Trump in 2024, Rogan has largely turned against the now-lame-duck. He’s said Trump’s administration has mishandled the Iran war and made unpopular decisions like stationing the National Guard around the country. As a result, the podcaster said the president’s former supporters have lost faith in him.

But Rogan slams Trump’s MAGA fanbase, as well as Trump himself.

“Trump supporters are f---ing nuts, man,” the former Trump supporter said on his podcast. “They’re rabid.”

“I did kind of help Trump,” he added before hastily attempting to clarify, “but other than that, I’ve been left-wing my whole life.”

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