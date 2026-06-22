John Oliver Exposes How Trump Got ‘Humiliated’ by 2 Bodies of Water

John Oliver claimed the U.S. president has been humiliated by two different bodies of water, ripping into Donald Trump for his failures on Last Week Tonight.

The HBO host mocked America’s 80-year-old president over both his Iran deal and his ill-fated renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

“The man just got globally humiliated by two different bodies of water,” Oliver said. The late-night host displayed pictures of both the Strait of Hormuz and Trump’s newly renovated reflecting pool. The pool is the latest of the president’s vanity projects to cost millions and spiral into a mess. The historic Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is now home to algae, peeling paint, and threatened wildlife.

A National Park Service employee works to remove algae from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after renovations following a directive from President Donald Trump to paint it blue. Daniel Heuer/REUTERS

“Who’s dying for a piece of that action?!” Oliver said.

The host also pointed out the hefty cost of Trump’s project. “In D.C., despite Trump spending $14 million, the Lincoln reflecting pool looks like Shrek p---ed in it.”

Meanwhile, Oliver dedicated a significant portion of his episode to unpacking Trump’s deal, which has been criticized, he said, even by Republicans.

President Donald Trump said critics of his Iran deal are "either jealous, bad people, or stupid.” Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Last week, the president signed a 14-point memorandum to bring an end to the war in Iran, which he started in February.

“It just makes it a little strange to learn that this memorandum includes at least $300 billion for reconstruction and economic development of Iran,” Oliver said. “As for what the U.S. is getting out of this, it seems not a lot that we didn’t already have.”

“It’s no wonder that even Republicans have expressed outrage at the deal, with Ted Cruz calling it an exceptionally bad idea and the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee saying it was completely out of step with the president’s goals,” he continued.

The war in Iran sparked a global energy crisis following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Stringer/REUTERS

Trump pushed back against critics by suggesting they’re jealous, saying so in a 4 a.m. Truth Social ramble following the deal. “These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

Oliver responded to Trump’s claims, retorting, “Look, I get Trump reflexively calling critics bad and stupid.”

“But jealous? Who exactly is jealous of Trump right now?”