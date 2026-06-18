Manic Trump, 80, Fumes at ‘Fools’ Trashing His Deal in 4:32 A.M. Meltdown

Donald Trump has lashed out at critics of his Iran deal in an early-morning social media meltdown.

In a Truth Social post at 4:32 a.m., the 80-year-old hit out at “fools” who trashed the memorandum of understanding that even some of Trump’s allies have criticized as being more favorable to Tehran, with the U.S. offering far too many concessions.

“These fools, who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote.

The 80-year-old’s meltdown came after he returned to the White House from France. Trump seemingly spent the entire flight on Air Force One posting on Truth Social.

A number of Republicans are not happy with the memorandum of understanding with Iran signed by Donald Trump. Truth Social/Donald Trump

The Trump administration released the 14-point MOU signed by the president at the Palace of Versailles, just outside Paris, on Wednesday. It is designed to bring an end to the war on Iran that Trump started.

The deal includes a pledge from Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz—as it was before the war started—and for the U.S. to end its naval blockade.

The U.S. has also promised to lift sanctions against Iran, make “frozen or restricted funds and assets” available to Tehran, and ensure a $300 billion fund for the reconstruction of the Middle Eastern country.

Even though Trump said the deeply unpopular war was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, the MOU does not formalize any plans to ensure this happens, only for talks to continue for at least another 60 days.

The deal signed by Donald Trump’s hardly touches the main goal of stopping Iran from ever developing nuclear weapons. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Sen. Bill Cassidy, the outgoing Louisiana Republican, gave some of the harshest GOP criticisms of the Iran deal, suggesting that Ronald Reagan is “rolling in his grave.”

“Iran’s nuclear ambitions were not curbed, and they have learned that threatening the Strait of Hormuz works and will undoubtedly leverage it in the future. Now, Iran gets to build brand-new infrastructure under this deal,” Cassidy posted on X.

“Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive. Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped. This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy has been increasingly critical of the president since he lost his GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate. Michael DeMocker/Getty Images

In an interview with the Daily Wire, Trump loyalist Sen. Ted Cruz suggested the president was given some “very poor advice” about the Iran deal.

“History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea,” Cruz said. “Under the terms of what’s been released, somewhere between $10 billion and $30 billion will flow to the Ayatollah immediately before they make even a single nuclear concession.”

Elsewhere, Fox News host and Trump ally Mark Levin posted a lengthy tirade against the Iran deal, including lashing out at the “absurd” $300 billion fund to help rebuild post-war Iran.

“Regardless of how this slush fund is collected or distributed, here we are committing to helping reconstruct the terror regime we presumably just destroyed,” Levin wrote. “Besides, I thought we hit military structures and targets, not civilian locations.”

Elsewhere, conservative broadcaster Erick Erickson simply called the deal “an American surrender.”