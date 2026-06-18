Murdoch Paper Trashes ‘Desperate’ Trump’s Dealmaking

Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal has published two brutal opinion pieces trashing President Trump’s attempt to broker a peace deal with Iran.

The Trump administration has finally released the contents of its 14-point agreement with Iran, with the U.S. president claiming it delivered a major win for America.

On Wednesday, the White House shared video of Trump, 80, signing the Iran memorandum of understanding at Versailles in France.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon arrival at Paris Orly airport, following the G7 Summit, in Orly, France, June 17, 2026. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the agreement “is a record of US failure. People will see it and judge.” according to the Guardian.

One of Wednesday’s WSJ editorials pointed out how odd it was that a senior U.S. official “read aloud the text” of the memorandum of understanding between American and Iran to reporters, rather than publishing it as a document.

The publication highlighted one key part of the deal, saying that Iran “will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only...”

The editorial pointed out the wording means Iran could start charging tolls after that time period, with Trump’s war creating a global rise in oil prices due to access to the Strait of Hormuz being compromised.

JD Vance has been asked about Iran while promoting his book. Matt Rourke/via REUTERS

“Who’s sure Mr. Trump will have more success 60 days from now, having given up his blockade, oil-sanctions and frozen-funds leverage?,” the Murdoch-owned editorial pointed out. “Iran will demand more, and if Mr. Trump is as desperate to end the conflict as he’s sounded lately, he could give it.”

Highlighting the fact that Trump’s deal allows Iran to “define the future administration” of the Strait of Hormuz with Oman, the editorial said, “This is a recipe for the surrender of the Strait to the dictates of Iranian foreign policy.”

Another WSJ editorial published on Wednesday quoted previous comments about Iran made by Vice President JD Vance, specifically his claims that Trump’s agreement builds a structure whereby “if the Iranians behave like a normal country, then we want to treat them like a normal country and welcome them to the world economy.”

The editorial claims that for almost 50 years Iran has “never shown” it wants to build a “normal country” or “join the international community,” and rather, has “banked U.S. relief and concessions and used them to promote terrorism and spread its Shiite revolution.”

Covering negotiations with Iran conducted by every American president since Jimmy Carter in 1979, the editorial concluded by stating that “the unwillingness of Iran’s regime to put substantive nuclear commitments” in Trump’s latest deal “is a warning.”

Claiming Trump and Vance “seem to believe that the lure of gleaming hotels and $300 billion in investment” will see Iran change its “revolutionary cause,” it says if the country “really is committed” to a new direction, that should be evident before 60 days is up.

“If the regime won’t abandon its nuclear program, it prefers revolution.”