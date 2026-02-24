John Oliver Lashes King Charles for ‘Protecting’ Andrew

John Oliver isn’t buying King Charles III’s attempts to distance himself from his own brother.

On Monday night’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the British-American comedian reveled in former Prince Andrew’s arrest—and hit his brother with some brutal truth.

“Right up to this point, they’ve tried to protect him as much as they can, which is like moving him one step away all of the time,” Oliver said of how the royal family has handled former Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal title over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and arrested Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Former Prince Andrew with his brother, King Charles III in 2025. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The comedian then joked that King Charles III punished 66-year-old Andrew by keeping him further away following the fallout from his role in the Epstein files and sexual abuse allegations by Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide in April 2025—allegations Andrew denies.

The king moved his brother at the beginning of February—the same month he was arrested—from the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park to Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, reportedly frustrated that his brother was riding around Windsor on his horse and waving at photographers, The Royalist reported.

Oliver joked about the king punishing Andrew by moving him to a five-bedroom cottage on a 20,000-acre estate.

Police Officers patrol near the gates of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former residence. Leon Neal/Leon Neal/Getty Images

“He’s in Sandringham—that’s where the history’s scoundrels go, there’s hardly any pheasants there,” Oliver said ironically.

The comedian then took a jab at the king’s statement released following his brother’s arrest, in which King Charles III formally acknowledged that he had learned “with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.”

Andrew, seen here with Epstein at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in 2000, was stripped of his royal titles amid increasing scrutiny of his links to the financier. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“Let’s not Andrew Mountbatten it,” Oliver said, adding mockingly, “you don’t get to suddenly say some dude called Andy got arrested. It’s the brother you’ve been f---ing protecting for years.”

Though the king formally said he would cooperate with the police after his brother’s arrest, the British public has been keen to know what he knew about his brother’s actions beforehand, as a settlement between Giuffre and Andrew was reached in court in 2022, and it is unknown if King Charles III contributed to the approximetely $15 million payout.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's photograph was hung in the Louvre for approximately 15 minutes. MEGA/GC Images

During the show, Oliver also expressed his enthusiasm for Andrew being held accountable, appreciating the striking image of the former prince hunched in the back seat as he was whisked out of a Norfolk police station.

“That thousand-yard stare with Doctor Evil hands—it’s just… there’s nothing I don’t love about it,” Oliver said of the photograph, explaining that what’s most “satisfying” is “seeing someone like that in that position” being held accountable for his links to Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

The photograph was hung by activists at the Louvre Museum in Paris for approximately 15 minutes. Oliver proclaimed, “That’s where it belongs.”