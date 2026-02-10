Jon Stewart Exposes Real Reason for Kid Rock’s Sad Halftime Show

Jon Stewart has bluntly outlined the real reason behind Kid Rock’s lip-synced counterprogramming to the Super Bowl halftime show.

In his monologue on Monday, the recurring Daily Show host detailed the fury of right-wing pundits like Megyn Kelly, who decried Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny’s celebratory Super Bowl performance as “a middle finger to the rest of America.”

The Daily Show, Jon Stewart on Kid Rock's performance. Comedy Central

He then turned to Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show, describing its lead performer Kid Rock as “an old man in acid-washed jorts badly lip-sync[ing].”

Stewart joked, “These people who control every branch of government are so triggered by someone singing in Spanish for 20 minutes, they needed to create their own safe space alternative halftime show.”

“It’s actually f---ing pathetic,” Stewart said.

Speaking directly to MAGA pundits, Stewart added, “The gap between the power you all wield and the victimhood you all claim is the real offense.”

“If you didn’t actually have the power to do so much damage in our country, I think we’d all dismiss it as a weak and pathetic pity party,” Stewart said. “That’s what you’re throwing.“

Stewart also covered country singer Lee Brice, who performed at the event. Brice debuted his song, “Country Nowadays,” in which he complained that he can’t teach his daughter “little boys ain’t little girls” without fear the left might “cancel” him.

“You’re so brave,” Stewart sarcastically told Brice. “People throw the word ‘hero’ around, but this is a bold opinion to hold in your genre, sir.”

He joked further, “Really risking it all, going up against country music’s trans cartel.”

Stewart later dismissively summed up Brice’s song, saying, “Trad Bunny over here is singing songs about how he can’t even enjoy sitting in a truck and drinking beer because he knows that somewhere out there there’s a trans person.”

“This whole culture war this weekend has really demonstrated one thing: It’s that for all of MAGA’s triumphalism, it’s not a movement that seems confident in its position,” Stewart said.

Speaking further on the MAGA backlash to Bad Bunny, Stewart lamented, “When did the right become such f---ing p---ies? When?”

Stewart asked Republicans, “Remember 2017? Remember what you hated about liberals? Oh, perpetually offended, safe spaces, censoring free speech, culture of victimhood. Remind you of anyone?”