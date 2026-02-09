Turning Point Offers Wild Reason for a Repeat Halftime Show Next Year

Turning Point USA says its alternative Super Bowl halftime show was so wildly successful they’re going to do it all again next year “for the country.”

Headlined by MAGA musician Kid Rock, whose song about liking “underage” girls went viral ahead of the event, the All-American Halftime Show got off to a rough start when “licensing restrictions” blocked it from streaming on X.

The anti-Super Bowl event then hit an even bigger snag when it appeared that Rock, 55, badly lip-synced to some of his songs. It was notable, too, that he didn’t take the stage until after Bad Bunny had left the official Super Bowl halftime stage. Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec even floated a rescue plan on X, describing how anti-woke protesters were “ratings-maxxing” by watching the second-rate event on multiple devices.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet insisted that the event was a roaring success. Fox News

To add insult to injury, over at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the Puerto Rican star flipped the bird at his haters by barely acknowledging them in his 15-minute bonanza that celebrated Latin culture.

Despite all of this, Fox News wheeled out a Turning Point USA spokesperson who described the MAGA event as a rip-roaring success. Andrew Kolvet said 20 million had tuned in on socials, and repeatedly assured host Brian Kilmeade on his One Nation show that the final viewer total could be up to 50 million.

This was enough to convince TPUSA leadership to do it all again next year, Kolvet said.

“And you know, because of the success that has just blown our minds, so we’re going to commit to doing this again next year. We’re gonna do another halftime show for the country next year, so I’m breaking a little bit of news here, Brian,” he said.

“Wow,” Kilmeade responded. Kolvet then drove home his belief that the viewer total would continue to grow.

“And 20 million, very minimum, I think the number’s going to go higher, 40 maybe even 50 in the next 24 hours. And so I can tell you this is a shot across the bow, people are paying attention, and we are really excited to see what we can pull off and go to do it for the country, and this is a massive success, and we were grateful to do it,” he said.

He also shared a clip of the interview on X, saying the alternative halftime show “pulled in OVER 25 MILLION views on just YouTube and Rumble alone.”

“With a lot of large groups watching together, so the number of viewers is likely far higher,” he said.

Bad Bunny is a vocal critic of ICE and the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Kolvet added: “The All-American Halftime Show will be back in 2027. God bless America.”

The event was cooked up as an “all-American” response to the actual Super Bowl halftime show, dubbed woke by MAGA disciples. Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, often rankles conservatives with his Spanish-language tunes and fashion, which occasionally includes dresses.