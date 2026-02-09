Humiliated Trump Tries to Steal Super Bowl Spotlight
President Donald Trump touted the supposed strength of America ahead of the highly anticipated Super Bowl weekend—as he watched from the comfort of his Mar-a-Lago estate. “Enjoy the Super Bowl, America! Our Country is stronger, bigger, and better than ever before and, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!” he wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday. Trump, who has been booed at myriad sporting events—including last year’s Super Bowl—wasn’t at Santa Clara, California. Instead, he’ll be attending a watch party at his golf club in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump previously said he wanted to be at the Levi Stadium, but “it’s just too far away.” “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter,” he added. But Zeteo learned that Trump’s officials and advisers were privately concerned about Trump getting booed at the massive stage. Clips of the president being loudly booed by tens of thousands of spectators going viral would be “another thing we don’t want right now,” one Trump adviser told the outlet. As for the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, Trump played it safe. “You know, I like both areas of our country very much. I better not make any predictions, you get yourself in big trouble,” he told NBC News. “But I think it’s going to be a really great game.”