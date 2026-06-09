Jon Stewart Roasts Trump for ‘Painting’ Himself Knicks Colors

Jon Stewart found a creative way to roast the president’s appearance at the NBA Finals.

“Even the president of the United States has Knicks fever,” said the Daily Show host. “He’s dyed his face Knicks orange. And the back of his hands Knicks, let’s say, purple.”

Stewart displayed images of Donald Trump’s face and infamously bruised hand, covered in splotches of purple and red that are often concealed with makeup.

President Donald Trump's hand, pictured on the right, has sparked health concerns. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

The late-night anchor’s taunts came after the president attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Stewart’s fellow late-night host, Seth Meyers, also roasted the president’s orange-y complexion following his appearance at the Knicks game, saying, “As far as I can tell, your only connection to the sport is the similarity between your complexion and the surface of a basketball.”

Trump took in the action, sometimes with his eyes closed. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s attendance caused a major disruption to the city’s celebrations, with a planned MSG watch party canceled ahead of his visit and fans forced to endure airport security-style checks.

Trump appeared at the game despite being too busy to attend his son’s wedding earlier this month. He claimed he sat out on the marriage of Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson because of the war in Iran. “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time,” he wrote on Truth Social, blaming “circumstances pertaining to Government.”

Trump was booed by fans at the game. Al Bello/Getty Images

The 79-year-old president was heavily booed at Monday night’s game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. Despite his ill-received appearance, the president said he had a “great” time and claimed he was warmly welcomed.

“I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually,” he told reporters in New York before boarding Air Force One. “You mean when they had the camera on me? I thought it was very good.”