‘Top Chef’ Finalist Claims Trump UFC Appearance Wasn’t ‘Political’

Yet another public figure has claimed their appearance at Trump’s Freedom 250 event was not a political statement.

Jonathan Dearden, a Top Chef finalist, performed at the event in Washington, D.C., doing a live cookout alongside Australian UFC Featherweight Champion and YouTube chef Alex Volkanovski. Prior to the cookout, Dearden wrote on Threads that he was “honored” to be a part of the “historic event.”

After fans questioned Dearden’s presence at the controversial celebration, the professional chef insisted his participation was not political and said he was grateful for the experience.

“Whether you agree with the event or not, getting the opportunity to cook on the South Lawn of the White House with Alex Volkanovski was an experience I’ll never forget,” Dearden wrote in the comments of his Instagram post. “Thanks to everyone who has supported the journey.”

Dearden competed in Season 23 of Bravo’s Top Chef, competing against contestants who included his identical twin brother, Brandon. The Virginia native further defended himself in a Threads comment responding to a follower, writing, “You don’t know me, so deciding my political beliefs based on a UFC fan event where I was invited to cook is a pretty wild assumption.”

Chef Jonathan Dearden and UFC Fighter Alexander Volkanovski during a live “Cooking with Volk” show at the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest. Sean Jorgensen/Sean Jorgensen/Zuffa LLC/Getty

Dearden isn’t the only person being mocked or boycotted after attending the president’s 80th birthday celebrations. He is the latest in a growing line of figures asking people not to make assumptions about political views based on this event.

He follows comedian Nate Bargatze, who has been slated by fans for appearing at Trump’s UFC fight at the White House lawn on Sunday night. Bargatze, a Grammy-winning stand-up, was spotted posing for photographs with MAGA royalty and hovering in the background of pictures mere feet away from the president.

Nate Bargatze, to Trump's right, as the president walks to his ringside seat. The Daily Beast/Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of intense backlash, sources close to Bargatze insisted that his appearance was “not political” and that he attended because UFC is his “favorite sport.”

Bargatze has since gone silent on social media, where fans have expressed disappointment over his decision to attend the MAGA-inspired bonanza.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen’s husband was also spotted partying alongside Trump’s family and followers. Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu instructor, was seen in photographs with the president’s daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, at the White House event. His Florida-based school, Valente Brothers, posted stories of the instructor at its official account.

Valente has trained Ivanka at his school and has previously been seen socializing with the president’s daughter.

Bündchen, however, publicly refuted claims that she and her ex-husband, Tomy Brady, supported Trump. The president has previously bragged that he won the NFL star’s vote. “Gisele, I heard you and Tom were backing Trump! Is that true?” an Instagram follower asked the model. “NO!” the supermodel replied.

Valente Brothers on Instagram

The fall-out from the big birthday bash continues.

Dearden’s social media posts are now littered with comments, both bashing his decision and supporting the chef. One supporter wrote, “People hating because you did a food event at the White House are crazy. This ain’t about politics, this about food and embracing opportunities.”

President Donald Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with a UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

But others were far less impressed. “You are far too good of a human being for this,” wrote a follower. “You’re always allowed to say no to opportunities that don’t align with your values,” said another.

“Wow so disappointed honestly,” said one. “As a DC resident, this is very very hard to watch. Our city is being occupied and you’re participating in the circus to distract us from the FACISM.”