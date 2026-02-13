Karoline Leavitt Mocked for Being ‘Secret’ Bad Bunny Fan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has spent ample time criticizing Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, but she may in fact be a secret fan of his music.

Astute social media users caught Leavitt using Bad Bunny’s song “DtMF” in her end-of-year recap reel on Instagram, which featured Leavitt’s most memorable moments from 2025.

The press secretary said she “conquered one year” in her role in the Trump administration. “Thank you JESUS for all of these blessings and for all those you already have in store for 2026. 🙌," she wrote.

But Bad Bunny fans were singularly focused on the use of his wildly popular song in the reel.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed Bad Bunny's speech at the Grammys this year, after the superstar singer used the platform to condemn ICE. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“Bad bunny playing for the recap is the funniest s--t I’ve seen so far this year,” wrote one user, adding “she lowkey loves him like the rest of us 🤣."

“Not her using bad bunny on her stuff 😂😂😂😂," commented another.

“I thought bad bunny’s music is not for Americans,” someone else mocked. Several others replied in the comments with pictures and GIFs of Bad Bunny.

Karoline Leavitt was caught using one of Bad Bunny's most popular songs in an Instagram reel. Getty Images

Leavitt, 28, has repeatedly criticized Bad Bunny, whose legal name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. The press secretary slammed Ocasio in the wake of his acceptance speech at the 2026 Grammys last month, which the artist opened by saying, “ICE out.”

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans,” he said in his speech, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl has become a MAGA fixation. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

At a press conference after the ceremony, Leavitt responded, “I think it’s very ironic and frankly sad to see celebrities who live in gated communities with private security, with millions of dollars to spend protecting themselves, trying to just demonize again, law enforcement, public servants who work for the United States government to enforce our nation’s laws.”

Bad Bunny has become something of an obsession for Leavitt and the rest of MAGA-world. The 31-year-old, multi-award-winning singer headlined the Super Bowl this year, leading to outrage from conservative politicians. While others have bizarrely criticized the show, GOP lawmakers have even threatened to open investigations into the Super Bowl performance.

But, adding to irony, Leavitt isn’t the only MAGA figurehead to be caught enjoying Bad Bunny’s music. The president himself was busted screening the halftime show at his golf club in Florida.