MAGA Rep. Demands Consequences After ‘Depraved’ Bad Bunny Show

A MAGA congressman has called for an investigation into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance, citing concerns about its alleged “explicit and indecent content.”

Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles wrote a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanding an immediate inquiry into the Puerto Rican superstar’s show on Sunday, claiming it amounted to broadcasting gay pornography during primetime.

The staunch Donald Trump loyalist suggested it is “highly implausible” that the NFL and NBC were unaware of Bad Bunny’s sexually suggestive lyrics and dance routines prior to the performance, and claimed the show may have violated federal broadcasting laws.

Andy Ogles had suggested in another X post that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance was “conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state.” Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness. Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air,” Ogles posted on X.

“And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

Rep. Andy Ogles suggested that "flagrant, indecent acts" such as the dancing at the show are illegal to be displayed on public airways. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Bad Bunny’s performance during the halftime show between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots had already triggered MAGA Republicans weeks before a single note was sung.

The Grammy Award-winning Latin singer—who is highly critical of Trump and ICE’s immigration tactics—did not perform anything remotely resembling pornography at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, gay or otherwise.

Instead, Bad Bunny’s set was widely celebrated as a love letter to Latin American culture while promoting a message of unity, culminating in him singing in front of a billboard that read: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

A couple got married for real during Bad Bunny's halftime show. Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In his letter, Ogles cited lyrics from Bad Bunny songs performed on Sunday to justify his outrage.

This included “Safaera,” which Ogles claimed contains references to “analingus, sexual intercourse, and other explicit themes,” as well as “Yo Perreo Sola,” which he said was accompanied by dancing featuring “overtly sexualized movements including widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts, and other sexually suggestive conduct.”

While Bad Bunny’s song “Safaera” does include Spanish-language lines such as, “If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your a-- / He better f--- off,” the artist wisely opted not to sing the explicit lyrics during the 13-minute medley of his hits.

The Republican was outraged that the performance featured "women gyrating provocatively." Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

“While the set was performed predominantly in Spanish, it relied on songs whose sexual content remained readily apparent across any language barrier,” Ogles wrote.

“This language barrier did not mitigate the explicit nature of the material; rather, it heightened the broadcaster’s obligation to exercise reasonable diligence in reviewing, translating, and evaluating the content prior to airing.”

Ogles is demanding that the House Energy and Commerce Committee investigate what the NFL and NBCUniversal knew about the “explicit nature” of Bad Bunny’s songs ahead of the performance, and whether broadcasting safeguards, such as delay protocols and standards review procedures, were “properly applied or intentionally disregarded.”

Multiple social media users mocked Ogles for his interpretation of a Super Bowl performance watched by an estimated 135 million people.

“Well, maybe YOU spent your Sunday evening watching gay porn, but most others watched the Super Bowl,” one X user wrote. “Pervert.”