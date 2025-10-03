Keith Urban’s Guitarist Skips First Show Since Affair Rumors

Keith Urban’s divorce drama with Nicole Kidman has shone an incredibly bright spotlight on his previously unknown guitarist Maggie Baugh, who was notably absent from his concert Thursday amid ongoing speculation about an affair with her boss.

Baugh became the center of the drama and negative commentary when she posted a video of Urban singing her name in a song he’d previously dedicated to Kidman. Days later, Kidman filed for a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and Kidman fans took aim at the 25-year-old multi-instrumentalist who’s been touring with Urban since 2024. The comment sections of most of her recent posts are filled with angry Kidman fans calling her “the other woman” and vowing not to support her burgeoning career.

Technically, Baugh isn’t currently part of Urban’s tour band, so she was not necessarily expected to appear at his Pennsylvania show on Thursday, TMZ reported. Baugh’s latest appearance with Urban was as a fill-in for for a tour fiddlest who couldn’t attend. As interest in Baugh rises, however, her absence from the stage only called more attention to her, especially as she’s remained publicly silent as the affair rumors take hold.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 04: (L-R) Maggie Baugh and Keith Urban perform onstage at the 2024 iHeartCountry Festival - Show at Moody Center on May 04, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/WireImage) WireImage

Baugh has received a mountain of attention since she posted the now viral video that made her the center of the celebrity divorce drama. She captioned the footage of the flirtatious on-stage exchange, “Did he really just say that,” as Urban sang a tweaked lyric of “The Fighter” to say, “Maggie, I will be your fighter.”

She then mostly refrained from posting on social media as the rumor mill churned, and has declined to post any public defense or clarification. After keeping up a rapid of clip of daily posts on both Instagram and TikTok, she has now not shared any content since Wednesday.

Despite her silence, Baugh’s father weighed in, attempting to defend his daughter by telling the Daily Mail, “I don’t know anything about it, other than she’s a guitar player for him.” He added, “It’s more of a musician thing than a dating thing,” but ultimately admitted he “hadn’t heard one way or the other” whether their relationship had become more than platonic.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) Taylor Hill/WireImage

Urban, for his part, continued to embrace his separation from Kidman at his show Thursday. He once again appeared on stage without his wedding ring and dropped “The Fighter” from his setlist altogether. Before singing the song to Baugh last weekend, he’d previously told Billboard in 2017 that the song was about “protecting” Kidman during their 19-year marriage.