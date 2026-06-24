MAGA ‘Frasier’ Star Melts Down Over Trump’s Pool Slime Mess

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer had a bizarre meltdown over the president’s Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, ranting about Donald Trump’s critics and claiming they are “consumed by hatred.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, the MAGA actor defended Trump’s disastrous, multimillion-dollar renovation of the historic monument. Watters preempted his interview with Grammer, 71, with a monologue of his own, suggesting that the pool, which has been plagued by algae, peeling paint, and dead wildlife, is a patriotic gift from the president to his people, and the left “hates everything they see.”

“That pool is America’s mirror. We look in it, and we love what we see,” Watters said. “The left hates everything they see. They want it broken and murky. They don’t want it to reflect the greatness of the nation.”

“There is a virus that has infected a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down," Grammer told Walters. YouTube/Fox News

The host then introduced Grammer, who gave his stamp of approval. “I liked the monologue. Nice touch. Very nice, man,” the actor said.

Asked by the Fox News host why “we can’t have nice things,” Grammer launched into a tirade against the left, also somehow suggesting that the mockery of the president’s pool is politically motivated. “There is a virus that has infected a very small number of people, I think, who just want to tear things down.”

Members of the National Park Service clean the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool after its ill-fated renovation. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

“They’ve been consumed by hatred. And, of course, hatred ends up basically destroying you. So they’re welcome to it,” he continued. “I pray for them. I pray for everyone to find a decent sentiment in their hearts about this country and about the people who run it these days and about those who love it, because it’s worth loving.”

Grammer is a staunch supporter of Trump. The high-profile conservative frequently gushes about the octogenarian president, calling him “extraordinary” and “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.”

"Frasier” actor Kelsey Grammer is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. Chris Haston/Paramount+

In the wake of his latest comments, the Golden Globe-winning actor was widely mocked online for his defense of the pool and the president.

Tennis player Martina Navratilova wrote on X, “We love America Kelsey, we don’t love the people running it. Ok? That is not hate, that is love and caring. Try again…”

One X user said, “Consumed by hatred, @KelseyGrammer? Like the current president of the United States? The petulant man-child whose entire agenda is based on revenge for perceived disobedience against him? Come on, man! Trump is the one who has infected this country with hatred."

And another wrote in response, “F--- Frasier.”

President Donald Trump claimed his foes destroyed the Lincoln Reflecting Pool. Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Since the president’s vanity project took an ill-fated turn, Trump and his allies have promoted conspiracy theories that the Reflecting Pool was targeted by his foes. On Monday, Trump told reporters that vandals made an incision within the pool, cutting it “violently” and tampering with the renovation.

“They cut it up good,” Trump raged, with no evidence to back his claims. “And then they cut it 200, 350-foot slips in the form of lots of little slips, a real horrible stuff.”

MAGA commentators have made similar allegations, claiming the pool was sabotaged. “What if the bureaucrats left it over in the pipes on purpose?” right-wing radio host Grant Stinchfield asked last week. “We know that those inside government don’t like President Trump.”

A protester carries a ‘Team Algae’ poster past the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/Reuters

Trump has become consumed with the pool’s restoration and the public reaction to it, sending in National Guard members and U.S. Park Police to patrol its outskirts and threatening to sue ABC News for reporting on the drama.

The president announced on Tuesday that six people were arrested “for the damage they did to our Country’s now beautiful Reflecting Pool.” The arrests included 67-year-old David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, who said he was held “incommunicado” in a lockup for hours.