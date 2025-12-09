Kim Kardashian Books New Role After Widely Panned TV Series

Kim Kardashian, 45, has booked a new acting gig following the disastrous reviews for her Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair.

The reality star is now set to act again, but this time in an upcoming Netflix comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria. Kardashian will star alongside Nikki Glaser, Brenda Song, and Fortune Feimster, Netflix announced on Tuesday.

“A group of best friends reconnect on a weekend in Vegas when a hot outsider (played by Kim Kardashian) crashes the party,” the streaming giant wrote of the film’s plot details.

Then the cast of characters are forced “to face their messy lives and unraveling friendships.”

The film is written by comedian couple, Janine Brito and Paula Pell, who both played roles in the Netflix musical comedy series, Girls5eva.

Kardashian is producing the feature alongside Pell, Will Ferrell, and others. It currently has no known release date.

Kardashian’s new starring role comes after critics savaged her first scripted performance as the high-profile divorce lawyer protagonist in All’s Fair, which premiered on Nov. 4.

Empire’s David Opie called Kardashian’s acting so “wooden” that it makes the furniture in her scenes look “positively alive by comparison.”

The Times’ Ben Dowell ripped into her performance, writing that she “is to acting what Genghis Khan is to a peaceful liberal democracy.”

Dowell adds that the show was “the worst television drama ever made.”

And The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan wrote, “I did not know it was still possible to make television this bad.”

The show currently has a 3 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 0 percent among the aggregate’s “top critics.”

Despite the backlash, the show was the streaming platform’s biggest scripted series debut in three years and has been renewed for another season.

The Ryan Murphy-produced series also stars Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

The cast of “All’s Fair.” Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The legal drama marked Kardashian’s first major scripted role, and she worried about its success—and her own.

“Here’s the thing, these shows, it is not guaranteed that it’s gonna be a hit,” she said in a November episode of The Kardashians. “Doing a scripted show is more pressure.”