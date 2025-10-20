Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Pubic Hair Panties

SPROUTING VISION

The reality TV billionaire caused a stir last week after her clothing brand dropped its newest invention—thongs with built-in pubic hair.

Erkki Forster
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Kim Kardashian attends the NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SKIMS)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has pulled back the curtain on the creative genius behind her thong with built-in pubic hair.

The reality TV billionaire’s clothing brand SKIMS dropped its newest underwear invention last week—synthetic pubic hair thongs in a variety of colors, lengths, and textures.

The $32 panties quickly sold out and the brand is now accumulating a waitlist for the product, though not everyone is impressed.

Speaking to Variety at Saturday’s Academy Museum Gala, Kardashian, 44, revealed what inspired her to create the pubic wig undergarments.

“That was just a fun idea that I had,” said Kardashian. “There was a shoot and someone wanted to, like, have hair down there once. And I was like, ‘couldn’t this just be easy and have it on a thong?’”

She added, “And so we made that happen,” before admitting that she had “no idea” that the merkins—pubic wigs often used by actors on sets—would make such a splash and fly off the shelves.

Two color combinations of the new Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong.
Two color combinations of the new Skims Faux Hair Micro String Thong. Skims

Kardashian’s look for the gala, featuring a skin-toned Maison Margiela mask that covered her entire head, immediately polarized the internet.

Asked by Variety if more “unexpected” products were in the pipeline, Kardashian replied, “There will be some things.”

“I think it’s always fun to mix it up, right? We have our nipple bra, we have our butt and hip shape wear, we have our merkins,” she said. “You never know what we’ll surprise you with.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 18: Kim Kardashian attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Kim Kardashian’s look for the Academy Museum Gala immediately polarized the internet. Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

SKIMS has gone viral in the past for other innovative products, including when it dropped the Ultimate Nipple Bra, which comes with a built-in hard nipple shape on the breast, and the Face Wrap, a Hannibal Lecter-like “jaw support” band reviewed by Anthony Hopkins himself.

But the pubic wig thongs have caused the biggest stir.

On Wednesday, fellow reality star Bethenny Frankel, 54, dismissed the new line as a “marketing idea.”

The Real Housewives of New York City alum was blunt about her disdain for the viral panties, saying, “Whose bush was it modeled after?” and adding, “Can’t we just grow bushes now? You can’t grow and, like, shave a bush?”

