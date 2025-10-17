Kristen Bell Teases New Details About ‘Frozen 3’

Frozen star Kristen Bell shared an update that’s sure to excite kids and Disney adults writ-large on Thursday.

Speaking at the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Bell, who voices Anna in the films, told Variety that production on the third installment will begin “soon.” She hasn’t heard the film’s new music yet, but she has seen the script, she told the outlet.

“It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go,’” she said.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Actor Jonathan Groff, Actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, and Actor Josh Gad attend the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2"

“That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different,” she added. “That’s why the movies play so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.”

Frozen 3 is set to release in 2027.

Cast and crew at the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019

Disney revealed visual development art from the film in August 2024 that shows Bell’s Anna riding a brown stag and Idina Menzel’s Elsa on a white horse. The third film will also again star Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Frozen 2, which released in 2019, became the highest grossing animated movie ever, earning a record $127 million on its opening weekend.