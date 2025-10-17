Celebrity

Kristen Bell Teases New Details About ‘Frozen 3’

THREEQUEL

Bell revealed what she knows so far about the film and the timing of its release.

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Frozen star Kristen Bell shared an update that’s sure to excite kids and Disney adults writ-large on Thursday.

Speaking at the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Bell, who voices Anna in the films, told Variety that production on the third installment will begin “soon.” She hasn’t heard the film’s new music yet, but she has seen the script, she told the outlet.

“It’s all mostly like concept stuff in the beginning like, ‘Here’s where we think it should go,’” she said.

Frozen stars Jonathan Groff, Actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, and Actor Josh Gad
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Actor Jonathan Groff, Actresses Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell, and Actor Josh Gad attend the world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

“That’s the one great thing about Disney is it goes through a thousand filters, not to be diplomatic, but because everyone’s going to add something different,” she added. “That’s why the movies play so well because they hit every single mark because nothing has been missed.”

Frozen 3 is set to release in 2027.

Frozen 2 world premiere, stars on stage
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Songwriter Robert Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Composer Christophe Beck, actors Jason Ritter, Alfred Molina, Sterling K. Brown, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Evan Rachel Wood, Martha Plimpton, Rachel Matthews, Hadley Gannaway, Mattea Conforti, Jeremy Sisto, Producer Peter Del Vecho, Director Chris Buck and Director/writer/Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jennifer Lee attendthe world premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Disney revealed visual development art from the film in August 2024 that shows Bell’s Anna riding a brown stag and Idina Menzel’s Elsa on a white horse. The third film will also again star Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.

Frozen 2, which released in 2019, became the highest grossing animated movie ever, earning a record $127 million on its opening weekend.

Bell told Variety that fans will have to wait until further notice for more news on Frozen 3: “That’s all I can say. I’m under lock and key.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now