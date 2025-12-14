Lindsay Lohan Nabs ‘Dream’ Role on ‘The Simpsons’

Lindsay Lohan is set to appear on The Simpsons.

The Freakier Friday star, 39, revealed on Instagram that she will join the cast of the iconic Springfield family, voicing a future version of the baby, Maggie Simpson.

“What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family,” the actress posted on Friday.

Lohan’s guest appearance will be featured in an episode titled “Parahormonal Activity,” which follows Marge dealing with the “hormonal onslaught hitting her teenage kids” in the near future after leaving her husband, Homer, according to a synopsis of the episode.

The episode is set to premiere on Fox on Sunday, Dec. 14. On Saturday, the actress posted a snippet showing a teenage Bart Simpson getting ready to drive to school, with Lohan as Maggie panicking and trying to stop her brother.

“Please! Don’t let Bart drive! It’s too scary! He drives so wiggly, and everybody honks at us and yells bad words and shows us fingers,” the actress is heard saying as Maggie.

Lindsay Lohan returned to the big screen with 'Freakier Friday.' Glen Wilson/Glen Wilson/Disney

The baby of the Simpsons doesn’t speak often, but when she does, she has previously been voiced by guest stars Carol Kane, James Earl Jones, Elizabeth Taylor, Jodie Foster, and now Lohan.

Lohan, who played Elizabeth Taylor in the 2012 film Liz & Dick, is set to voice Maggie Simpson, whose first word—“Daddy”—was voiced by Taylor in the 1992 episode “Lisa’s First Word.”

Elizabeth Taylor, who Lohan portrayed in "Liz & Dick" voiced Maggie Simpson in 1992. Walter McBride/Walter McBride/Corbis via Getty Images

Lohan has already had a pretty great year. The actress starred in the highly anticipated Freakier Friday this summer, which was released in theaters in August. The movie, a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, was a box office hit. It made $153 million worldwide, far out-earning its $45 million budget.

The 39-year-old actress’s guest appearance as the baby of the Simpson family comes as she is raising her 2-year-old son, Luai, with husband Bader Shammas. It also comes as Lohan has opened up about the toll her career—which began at a young age with the success of The Parent Trap—has taken on her.