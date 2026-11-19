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Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 44, has called the hosts of The View “one of the most unhappy groups of people.”

The claim follows Sanders’ contentious appearance on the ABC talk show, where she grew agitated when hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin pressed her on her immigration stances. She also received boos from the audience after defending White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and stating she believes Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing a good job.

Ana Navarro and Sarah Huckabee Sanders on "The View." YouTube/ The View

Sanders, who served as White House Press Secretary from 2017 to 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term in office, defended her decision to appear on The View on Sean Hannity’s podcast, Hang Out with Sean Hannity. She compared The View hosts to journalists like CNN’s former chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, with whom she and Trump clashed during press briefings.

Sanders said Trump, 80, used to ask why she called on Acosta when “that guy’s terrible.” She said that giving “far-left” journalists a platform is a service to viewers, because “it actually helps us sometimes for the rest of the world to see just how unhinged” liberals are.

The number of White House Press Briefings decreased drastically when Sarah Huckabee Sanders was press secretary. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Sanders’ tenure as press secretary, though, saw a massive decrease in the number of press briefings, with briefings themselves far shorter than in the past. Still, Sanders posited that her somewhat infrequent stints in front of journalists served to “bring light.” She believes her appearance on The View did the same.

“I think it’s important to take the message and go straight into the lion’s den to bring light in the darkness. And trust me, there is plenty of darkness there,” she said.

“It’s one of the most unhappy groups of people,” Sanders continued, referring to The View hosts. “My team and I have talked about it in the days following that I never want to live a life with so little joy as you can experience there.”

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