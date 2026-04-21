MAGA-Coded Star Cut Out of ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ at Last Minute

Euphoria star turned MAGA darling, Sydney Sweeney, was cut from the highly anticipated sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The site reported on Tuesday that Sweeney filmed a three-minute scene in which she played herself, but it was ultimately cut as a “creative decision,” according to its source.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "The Housemaid" on December 15, 2025. Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Fans of the actress were anticipating seeing her in the film after she was photographed arriving on its set last year. According to the site, the scene would have appeared near the film’s start and been part of the reintroduction of Emily Blunt’s character, Emily Charlton.

The Daily Beast has reached out to a representative for Sweeney for comment.

The production called cutting the scene a difficult decision, according to EW. Courtesy Disney+

The scene would have shown Emily, former assistant to Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly—now the head of Dior U.S.—dressing her celebrity client, Sweeney. The film’s trailer teases the moment Emily sees Andy (Anne Hathaway), Miranda, and Nigel (Stanley Tucci) again, years after the events of the original film, but that introduction will no longer include the extended fleshing out of what Emily’s up to, as it posed a structural problem for the rest of the sequence, EW reports.

The site added that cutting the scene was a difficult decision for the production team, but they appreciated Sweeney’s participation.

Sweeney was seen arriving on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” on August 06, 2025, in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The news comes after Sweeney became a magnet for controversy following her appearance in a jeans ad for American Eagle that riffed on her blonde-haired, blue-eyed “genes,” which some onlookers interpreted as a promotion of eugenics and neo-Nazism. Sweeney appeared apathetic in her initial comments about the backlash, and her support amongst Donald Trump and MAGA hit cringe heights after her voting registration was revealed to be Republican.

Sweeney called Trump’s mentioning her “surreal.” Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Fox News ran hours of coverage defending the star against internet discourse, as Trump, JD Vance, Ted Cruz, and others lavished the star with compliments. Sweeney said she found the attention from the White House “surreal.”

In January, when asked to react to fans nicknaming her “MAGA Barbie,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan, “I’ve never been here to talk about politics. I’ve always been here to make art, so this is just not a conversation I want to be at the forefront of. And I think because of that, people want to take it even further and use me as their own pawn. But it’s somebody else assigning something to me, and I can’t control that.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2, in which Streep, Anne Hathaway, Blunt, and Tucci reprise their roles in the fan-favorite film, hits theaters on May 1st. The characters reunite to help their former boss, Miranda, save her fashion magazine, Runway, in the new media landscape.

Sweeney currently appears in Euphoria’s Season 3 as Cassie, reprising her breakout role after the show’s four-year gap between seasons.