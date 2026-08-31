Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Michelle Obama Parenting Confession

After repeatedly scouring Michelle Obama’s podcast for something to complain about, Megyn Kelly, 55, happened upon something new on Monday.

Last week, the former first lady hosted Jon Stewart on her IMO podcast, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson. The trio, all parents of adult children, discussed what it was like when their kids came of age and moved out. In a clip Kelly played on her show, Mrs. Obama, 62, corrects Stewart when he presumes she misses “the energy and excitement of the kids being around.”

Kelly frequently centers her segments on the careers and appearances of female celebrities. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The former first lady shares two daughters with the 44th president: 28-year-old Malia and 25-year-old Sasha.

“I don’t,” Obama replied bluntly to Stewart. “I love them—I’m going to see them night tonight for dinner—I love them,” she said, but she didn’t “cry” like her husband did when they left home for college.

“Now, Friday nights aren’t wrecked with terror and fear about, ‘Where are you?’” she explained, “And I love their emancipation and growth.”

Kelly, who declared herself an “avid consumer of Michelle Obama content,” asserted that the comments made the first lady a “sociopath.”

Jon Stewart was a guest on the podcast "IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson." YouTube/Higher Ground Productions

“I was not aware she’s a sociopath who feels nothing for her children other than disdain,” Kelly said. “Oh, wait. I was kind of aware.”

Kelly, who divorced her first husband of five years in 2006, shares three children—Edward Yates, 16, Yardley Evans, 15, and Thatcher Bray, 13—with her husband, Douglas Brunt. She went on to whine that Mrs. Obama’s comments about seeing her children off confirmed, “what we’ve already gleaned about her and her feelings about her husband and her children.”

The combative host went on to highlight that Mrs. Obama, who is now a private citizen, “has almost uniformly negative comments to make about being a mother and being a wife. She did not enjoy it in any way, shape, or form.”

Kelly complained that Michelle Obama shouldn’t celebrate her daughters' transition to adulthood on Monday. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Kelly, known for talking at length to criticize the careers and appearances of other women, admitted that her own mother told her she didn’t cry when Kelly moved out as a young adult either. Still, Kelly insisted, when it comes to Michelle Obama, “This is something else.”

“I genuinely think Michelle Obama did not enjoy her time as an active mother, and she did not enjoy her time as an active wife, and she did not enjoy her time as first lady,” Kelly went on. “And the reason she didn’t enjoy any of those things is because she’s a miserable person.”

Michelle Obama left an established career to raise her children and support her husband’s political ambitions. She also raised the couple’s two small children largely by herself while he served as Senator and she worked as The University of Chicago’s Associate Dean of Student Services.

Despite bringing 4-month-old Sasha to the job interview because she didn’t have a sitter, Obama went on to become the University’s Vice President for Community and External Affairs before she stepped down to campaign with her husband in 2008.

Michelle Obama has been open about both the joys and challenges she experienced while juggling her and her husband's careers and caring for their two daughters. John Gress/REUTERS

Obama told British Vogue in 2019, “Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go,” as her daughters grew older.

This year, she told ABC’s Robin Roberts in an interview to promote the opening of the Obama Presidential Center that since she and her husband have completed their time serving the country, and her daughters are grown and independent, she wants the next phase of her life to be a time of getting back to herself.

“Me,” she said when Roberts asked her to describe her next “chapter” in one word.

Kelly dedicated a portion of her show to arguing that Mrs. Obama is a "miserable person." John Nacion/Getty Images