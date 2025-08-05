Megyn Kelly Slams Beyoncé as ‘Opposite’ of Sydney Sweeney

Megyn Kelly is at it again.

The female celebrity target this time is Beyoncé, who Kelly slammed as “fake” and “trying too hard” in comparison to her beloved jeans model Sydney Sweeney.

Kelly reposted a photo from Beyoncé’s year-old Levi’s Jeans ad to X Tuesday, writing, “This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce.”

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

“Everything—from her image, to her fame, to her success, to her look below —is bought and paid for,” she went on, adding that the singer’s image in the Levi’s ad “Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard.”

Beyoncé for Levi's in 2024. Levi's

Kelly’s name has become synonymous with—in addition to praising every move Donald Trump makes—insulting the bodies and personas of every celebrity woman that pops up on her timeline. Not too long before she became one of Sweeney’s fiercest defenders amid the debate about the messaging of her American Eagle ad, Sweeney was on Kelly’s chopping block too.

Just last month, she chided the 27-year-old actress, claiming Sweeney was only getting attention from industry heavyweights because of her “enormous breasts.” Now that Trump and MAGA have fully embraced the young Republican star because of the “attacks” she’s facing amid backlash to her ads, Kelly is shifting targets to join the chorus.

Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle. American Eagle

The American Eagle tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” drew a smattering of criticism for its emphasis on its figure head’s blonde-hair, blue-eyed genetic makeup. The online comments have not caused any tangible harm for Sweeney or the company, as the ads so far have revived American Eagle’s previously fading pop culture relevance and increased Sweeney’s star power—at least on the right.

Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau replied to Kelly’s incendiary post, “I’d bet most normal people think both ads are just companies trying to sell products by featuring famous, beautiful women... But there are also these people.”

I’d bet most normal people think both ads are just companies trying to sell products by featuring famous, beautiful women



But there are also these people: https://t.co/mEPt1TjEp1 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

And though no Democratic figure has ever amplified these online conversations, Trump fans, officials, and Trump himself have insisted that “Democrats” are attacking Sweeney over the ads. Fox News spent more of its airtime discussing the supposed backlash than it ever has new revelations that the president was deeply associated with a convicted sex offender.

Trump, ever eager to contribute to the conversational pivot, threw his full support behind Sweeney this week, with particular enthusiasm over the fact that the actress is reportedly a registered Republican.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying of the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!” the president wrote to Truth Social on Monday. Sweeney has remained mum on the subject, despite her name dominating the headlines over MAGA’s embrace and hecklers peppering her with the questions about her ad as she tries to promote her new film.