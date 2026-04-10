Disoriented Star Hits Another Red Carpet After Plane Incident

Euphoria star Natasha Lyonne is out and about a day after she was removed from a Delta flight from L.A. to New York.

People reported on Friday that the star ultimately made it to her destination—the New York premiere screening of Lorne, the soon–to-be-released documentary about Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels. She opted for a long-sleeved, full-body black leather dress this go-around.

Natasha Lyonne attends the red carpet premiere of the documentary film "Lorne" in New York City. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Lyonne, 47, attended Euphoria’s Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, where she donned a mostly see-through ensemble, which she reportedly was still wearing as she was escorted off an east-coast-bound flight just hours later, an eyewitness told Page Six.

The site claimed that the Poker Face star allegedly did not respond to multiple requests to shut her laptop and put on her seat belt to prepare for take off, and was dozing off behind her sunglasses instead of following the instructions. According to the story, Lyonne’s plane returned to its gate, delaying the flight at least an hour, as she was removed and “rebooked” on another flight.

Lyonne bucked against and then seemed to embrace the attention on Thursday. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Lyonne pushed back on the reports with a cryptic post to X in the aftermath, “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?” she wrote.

Natasha Lyonne attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Euphoria" Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 07, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

She later seemed to embrace the attention with an X repost of the plane story headline and Euphoria premiere photos, adding nerd face, a banana, and an ice cube emojis, and tagging her stylist.

Natasha Lyonne makes a cryptic post on X. screen grab

In January, the actress revealed that she had relapsed. “Recovery is a lifelong process,” she wrote on X, then added that she was “doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”