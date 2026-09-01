Netflix Fast-Tracks Documentary on Major Trump Humiliation

Netflix wasted no time ordering a documentary detailing the president’s humiliating summer escape in a catering container.

The streaming service has fast-tracked a full documentary about the ruse.

In July, Trump, 80, used an aircraft catering cart to escape an alleged Iranian assassination ploy while in Turkey. After hiding away in the cart, he was secretly placed onto a decoy plane, as revealed in a bombshell report from The Washington Post published August 10.

Just a few weeks later, the great escape will be memorialized in Instadocs: The Decoy Plane, hitting Netflix on September 4.

"The Decoy Plane" is coming to Netflix this week. Netflix

A newly released trailer for the documentary shows members of the press who were left on the original plane unpacking the bizarre scenario.

Associated Press photographer Alex Brandon describes photographing Trump’s departure from Ankara, saying it was strange to see catering carts surrounding Air Force One. “I see those catering vehicles up against the side of Air Force One … I have never seen that before,” he says in the clip.

Reuters correspondent Gram Slattery says the White House press corps boarded the plane and were “told by the White House staff that we should lower our window shades.”

The older Air Force One took Trump from Turkey to England, where he boarded the newer plane. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In addition to the photographers, the documentary is told through the perspectives of former Air Force One crew member Wanda Joell, former Secret Service agent Robert McDonald, The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe (who was part of the team that broke the story), and MS NOW’s Carol Leonnig.

Donald Trump took a decoy plane after attending the NATO Summit. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

“This July, President Trump disappeared without anyone noticing. Flying back from a NATO summit in Turkey, he boarded Air Force One, then slipped off the plane into a catering truck, and secretly boarded a different aircraft — leaving traveling reporters to fly on, unaware the president was no longer with them,” reads the official announcement.

The film is the latest installment in the Instadocs series, which are quick-turnaround slices of current times.