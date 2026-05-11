Netflix Roast Cut More Jokes Aimed at MAGA Comedian and Melania

As if Chelsea Handler’s skewering of MAGA comic Tony Hinchcliffe wasn’t enough, there were more jabs for him in the list of cut jokes from Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart.

And one of them included Melania Trump, Variety reported on Monday.

“Tony is like Melania,” begins one of the nixed jokes, roast writer Madison Sinclair told the site. “The only thing relevant about him is that he opened for Trump once.”

The joke, if aired, would have followed the first lady’s scathing call for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel after he joked that she had the “glow of an expectant widow” days before the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Melania made a rare public statement demanding that Jimmy Kimmel be fired for joking that she had the “glow of an expectant widow.” Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and a representative for Hinchcliffe for comment.

Hinchcliffe was the most frequent target, as yet another cut quip intended for Hart still managed to come his way: “Kevin said he was only joking when he said he would throw a dollhouse at a gay child. But we invited Tony [Hinchcliffe] here tonight just to make sure.”

Handler had already hit Hinchcliffe, the comedian best known for performing “racist” jokes at Donald Trump’s 2024 rally at Madison Square Garden, several times on everything from his “personality” to his looks during the roast on Sunday.

“Tony is what happens when women don’t have safe access to abortion care,” joked Handler, 51. “Tony, you have the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first.”

Later, she sarcastically complimented his veneers and whitened teeth, telling Hinchcliffe, “You must be using Crest White Supremacist Strips,” and asked, “Who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?” after Hinchcliffe hitched his anti-woke wagon to Rogan’s last year.

Hinchcliffe did not immediately cop to supporting Trump when his MSG set drew him backlash in 2024. Peter W. Stevenson /The Washington Post via Getty Images

At the time of the rally, Hinchcliffe did not admit to supporting Trump. He did not publicly come out in support of the president until months later, during a discussion on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, when Maher asked why he agreed to the rally appearance. “I did it, literally, to hopefully get some, hopefully if only 10,000, not to mention 100,000, maybe 200 if we’re lucky, actual people to vote for him,” Hinchcliffe said last May.

He added, “It was also to f---ing have the president go, ‘That was cool. Thanks, man. That was awesome, I liked your set, you got the crowd going.’”

Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026, in Inglewood, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

Handler questioned how far Hinchcliffe’s loyalty to Trump went as she roasted him on Sunday. “Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory,” she said, referencing that the Trump administration’s Selective Service System (SSS) proposal to do away with self-registration for enlistment, “I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p---ies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”

Other jokes cut from the roast also poked Handler. “You might know Chelsea from being on E! for over a decade,” one reads, “She also had a famous talk show for a while.”