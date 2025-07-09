New Season of ‘Wednesday’ Is Even Darker Than Before

With a name like “Nevermore,” it’s no wonder Wednesday Addams can never get a moment of peace at school.

Netflix just unveiled a new trailer for the second season of Wednesday, the dark comedy series inspired by The Addams Family.

Last season, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) enrolled in Nevermore after a violent incident at her former school. There, she quickly becomes involved in investigating a series of murders committed by a monster who roams the woods surrounding the academy, only to uncover a nefarious plot connected to her family’s dark past.

This time, Wednesday returns to the academy as a celebrated hero (much to her annoyance). At first, the semester kicks off relatively calmly. But when Wednesday’s psychic abilities start showing her dreams of her roommate, Enid Sinclair’s (Emma Meyers) death—and it seems to be all her fault—Wednesday must face new and old foes alike to stop the tragedy before it’s too late.

“Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family,” Wednesday says in the trailer, as the dramatic main theme from the Phantom of the Opera musical plays over her narration. “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid… Or die trying.”

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, known for their work on Smallville and Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the show sees the return of Luis Guzmán, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Fred Armisen, and Hunter Doohan. There will also be new season regulars, including Anthony Michael Hall, Billie Piper, and Steve Buscemi.

After nearly a three-year break, fans of the show couldn’t be more thrilled for season two to finally premiere. And from the looks of the trailer, there is a lot to get excited about.

Wednesday and Enid seem awfully “close.”

wednesday's no longer fighting weirdo allegations but gay girl kisser wlw lesbian allegations pic.twitter.com/wipJWAGSFx — ᴇʟ ☽｡⋆ (@eleosrtega) July 9, 2025

As one viewer pointed out, “Wednesday’s no longer fighting weirdo allegations but gay girl kisser wlw lesbian allegations.”

Then, there is the whole, “I will die trying to save you” thing.

"enid dies and it’s all my fault" THE PAINN IN HER EYES OH WEDNESDAY pic.twitter.com/MnLJcoKRUO — a (@wenclairfilms) July 9, 2025

“‘Enid dies and it’s all my fault.’ THE PAINN IN HER EYES OH WEDNESDAY,” an X user commented.

Others are looking forward to the return of the older Addams family members, like the queen herself, Morticia Addams (Zeta-Jones).

i watch wednesday season 2 for the plot

the plot : pic.twitter.com/8EYDdVZIYE — hydrangea | CUNTISSIMO (@thisismejessiep) July 9, 2025