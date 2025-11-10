Celebrity

Orlando Bloom Cozies Up to Actress Dressed as His Ex Katy Perry

Actress Rachel Lynn Matthews mocked Perry’s space flight and posed for pictures with Orlando Bloom while dressed as her.

While Katy Perry jet-sets around the world with new boyfriend Justin Trudeau, Orlando Bloom is showing up at parties with women dressed as his ex.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Bloom was spotted getting friendly with actress Rachel Lynn Matthews at a Halloween party after she turned up wearing a black wig and a jumpsuit identical to the one Perry wore during her now-famous trip to space earlier this year.

Bloom, 48, dressed as a skeleton, was seen with his arm around Matthews, 32, who uploaded it to her Instagram Story with the caption “gonna tell my kids about this one.”

The actress was also spotted taking a dig at Perry, 41, by snapping herself kissing the ground, recreating the singer’s dramatic first act upon returning to Earth from the 11-minute Blue Origin spaceflight, which was widely mocked. “Take up Space!” the caption read.

Bloom and Perry split in July after nine years and one child together, with the singer making headlines shortly afterward for her rumored romance with the former Canadian prime minister.

The rumor mill started up after Perry and Trudeau, 53, were spotted having dinner together at a restaurant in Montreal, after which the former prime minister and his daughter were spotted in the crowd at Perry’s show there later that week.

The couple then engaged in a very public will-they-wont-they, never commenting on the record about their budding romance despite being spotted holding hands at Perry’s 41st birthday bash or smooching on board her private yacht.

Bloom, meanwhile, has been less public about his post-breakup dating life, although rumors have been swirling after he was reportedly spotted sipping cocktails with a mystery brunette in London.

“Orlando and Katy split really amicably and only want the best for each other. He has been keeping things low-key but is dating again,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s been on a string of dates in Chelsea, and it looks pretty chill, but he’s having fun. Right now, he’s keeping it casual.”

Trudeau, who stepped down in March as Canada’s prime minister, split from his wife, Sophie, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. The pair have two sons, Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11, and a daughter, Ella-Grace, 16.

After news of her ex-husband’s celebrity romance started to heat up, Sophie wrote a cryptic Instagram post about “letting go.”

“Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept,” she wrote.

“The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right?

“Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go.”

She continued, “So maybe, love’s deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence. We honor what has been and to trust that letting go is also a form of keeping inside us where no loss can erase it in a way.”

