Oscar Nominee No Longer Wants to Go Outside After Trolling Barrage

Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan has spoken out about the intense trolling he has faced over his looks, saying it has become a “problem” and left him “hiding away.”

Keoghan, 33, faced a barrage of online trolling after his split from singer Sabrina Carpenter in 2024. The Saltburn star removed himself from social media that year but said the relentless hate has made him stay inside and even reconsider appearing on screen.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2024 Met Gala as a couple. Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“There’s a lot of hate online. There’s a lot of abuse of how I look, and it’s kind of past the point of—you know, ‘Everyone goes through that.’ And everyone does, but it’s made me shy away," he said in an interview with SiriusXM host Ben Harlum.

The Irish actor, who won a BAFTA award for his role in 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the same film, also acknowledged his “incredible fan base,” saying that he is “blessed.” But he added that this is the “good side” of fame, after experiencing the “nasty side of it.”

“It’s made me really go inside myself, not want to attend places, not want to go outside. And I say this being absolute pure and honest to you. It’s becoming a problem.”

Barry Keoghan was nominated for a Golden Globe after his lead role in 2023’s “Saltburn.” Amazon Studios

“I actually don’t go to places because of these things,” Keoghan continued. “But when that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem, because then you don’t want to even be on screen anymore.”

After Keoghan and Carpenter, 26, ended their relationship, the actor said he received threats, some of which were directed at his family. In December 2024, he said fans had harassed his grandmother and his “baby boy,” saying, “That’s crossing a line.” In a lengthy statement on X, he said, “I can only sit and take so much.”

He denounced the “lines being crossed” and said the “absolute lies, hatred, and disgusting commentary” have targeted his appearance, parenting choices, and “every other inhumane thing you can imagine.”

Keoghan has a son, born in 2022, from a previous relationship. “It’s also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older,” he told Harlum.

Barry Keoghan said the online trolling directed at him is “becoming a problem.” Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

More intense trolling from fans began after infidelity rumors surfaced about Keoghan and his relationship with Carpenter. A blind item on gossip site DeuxMoi alleged that Keoghan was getting cozy with influencer Breckie Hill, who has denied the allegations.

His latest remarks about the abuse he is subjected to have sparked debate online, with many condemning the commentary directed at Keoghan.

“What’s funny to me is that folks are almost suggesting a dangerous line of thinking that cheating warrants abuse online about appearance. Which is wild to me,” wrote a user on X. “It’s heartbreaking that anyone has to experience this kind of abuse,” a fan said, “Social media can be cruel.”

“I think you can’t claim to care about getting rid of harmful beauty standards if you continue to moralize beauty the way you all do,” wrote another.

Barry Keoghan as Duke in Netflix's "Peaky Blinders" movie. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

The actor is now on screens in Netflix’s Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, a movie sequel to the television series. He is also set to appear as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes’ highly anticipated The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, releasing in 2028.