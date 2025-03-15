Hot Takes

Scarlett Johansson Gave Us the Best Meme of the Week

WORDS TO LIVE BY

Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.

Kevin Fallon
Kevin Fallon 

Senior Editor, Obsessed

Scarlett Johansson attends the Oscars on March 02, 2025.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kevin Fallon

Kevin Fallon

Senior Editor, Obsessed

kpfallon

kevin.fallon@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityKim Kardashian Drastically Misreads Room, Poses With Cybertruck in New Shoot
Catherine Bouris
InterviewsWhat Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?
Louis Peitzman
Hot Takes‘Ted Lasso’ Should Remain Dead and Gone
Kevin Fallon
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
ReviewsNetflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky