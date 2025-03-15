Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Hot Takes
Scarlett Johansson Gave Us the Best Meme of the Week
WORDS TO LIVE BY
Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.
Kevin Fallon
Senior Editor, Obsessed
Published
Mar. 15 2025
11:09AM EDT
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kevin Fallon
Senior Editor, Obsessed
kpfallon
kevin.fallon@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Kim Kardashian Drastically Misreads Room, Poses With Cybertruck in New Shoot
Catherine Bouris
Interviews
What Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?
Louis Peitzman
Hot Takes
‘Ted Lasso’ Should Remain Dead and Gone
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
Anthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
Reviews
Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky