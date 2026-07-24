Seth Meyers Reveals the ‘Secret Word’ Behind Trump’s Rally Blunder

The president made a spectacular blunder while trying to insult one of his nemeses at a rally.

Donald Trump, 80, attempted to criticize Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff during a rally in Georgia, Ossoff’s home state.

“President Trump also said the Democratic senator Jon Ossoff reminds him of ‘Pinky Herman,’” began Meyers.

At the rally on Wednesday, Trump declared, “I fought Ossoff before, as you know, and we won. Had a great success against this guy. He reminds me of—Pinky Herman. Did you ever see Pinky Herman?” The crowd laughed in response, despite the obvious error.

President Donald Trump holds a campaign-style rally in Georgia. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

“Do you mean Pee-wee Herman?” Meyers asked the president on Thursday night’s episode of Late Night. “Well, I think we know today’s secret word.”

The NBC host displayed a mock photograph of Pee-wee Herman, portrayed by the late comedian Paul Reubens, holding a note card with the word “Dementia” scrawled across it.

Meyers has exposed ample evidence that the octogenarian president is suffering from cognitive lapses. On July 17, the late-night host suggested that Trump should soon take a fifth cognitive test, displaying clips of the president rambling about affordability, democrats, and his new favorite nickname for the opposition.

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s profile is rising amid a string of viral speeches. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

He also previously suggested that Trump’s brags about taking “IQ tests”–which are actually examinations designed to screen for signs of dementia–are proving the president’s condition. “As a general rule, if you took a dementia test and you thought it was an IQ test, you failed both the dementia test and the IQ test,” Meyers said in May.

Trump’s mix-up at the Georgia rally was later corrected by the president himself, as he rambled about Ossoff again.

“I call him Pee-wee Herman,” Trump said, in reference to the senator. “He’s a Pee-wee Herman look-alike.”

His tirade against Ossoff took place after the lawmaker grilled Trump goon and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth about the ongoing war in Iran.

Ossoff, 39, has increasingly been on the president’s radar. Trump previously compared the rising democratic star to Pee-wee Herman in the early hours of July 4, posting side-by-side images of the fictional character and Ossoff on Truth Social.