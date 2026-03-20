‘South Park’ Creators Rewrite Hit Show to Include Epstein

The Book of Mormon was revised to include a timely reference to Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced financier and late pedophile.

Creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, who also serve as the minds behind South Park, and Robert Lopez, updated their hit Broadway show for its 15th-anniversary performance.

The addendum appeared in the song “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream,” which follows the musical’s main character as he is haunted by history’s most notorious figures, such as Genghis Khan and Adolf Hitler. Taking the spot of one of these ghosts was Epstein, replacing Jeffrey Dahmer, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez speak onstage after the special anniversary performance of their musical "The Book of Mormon." Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The creators revealed that they spent months working on the revision.

“I want to talk about that Jeffrey Epstein joke, is what I want to talk about,” Stone said onstage after the performance.

“You guys were the first to see the Epstein joke tonight!” Parker told the audience. “We spent three months on the rewrite, and it was finally here tonight.”

"The Book of Mormon" was revised to include a joke about sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Lopez joked back, “I think that’s easy.”

The nine-time Tony Award-winning musical welcomed back many familiar faces in celebration of its anniversary. Andrew Rannells (Elder Price) and Josh Gad (Elder Cunningham) returned to reprise their roles, as did Nikki M. James (Nabulungi) and Rory O’Malley (Elder McKinley).

Several original cast members returned to reprise their roles during the 15th anniversary celebration of "The Book of Mormon" on March 19, 2026, in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

South Park, which Parker and Stone co-created in 1997, also addressed Epstein with a dark jab in the Season 28 finale. The joke addressed Epstein’s mysterious death in 2019, which was ruled a suicide.

The entire season, which satirized President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and MAGA, culminated in a doctor telling Trump and Vance that Trump’s baby with Satan took his own life.

“We’ve looked at the ultrasound, and it appears that at some point when nobody was watching, the baby hung itself and took its own life,” the doctor explains.

"South Park" Season 28 finale. Comedy Central

“I’m afraid you can see it all in the video,” he tells Trump and Vance. “The baby got a hold of some bed sheets... There’s a couple minutes missing from the ultrasound, but it’s definitely a suicide.”

The cult animated series has become increasingly politicized, a deliberate choice from Parker and Stone amid the second Trump administration.

“It’s not that we got all political,” Parker told the New York Times in November 2025. “It’s that politics became pop culture.

The creators signed a five-year, $1.5 billion deal for South Park with Paramount+, helmed by MAGA ally David Ellison. But the billionaire hasn’t pushed back on the show’s no-holds-barred storylines, Stone and Parker have said. “They’re letting us do whatever we want,” Stone told the Times, “To their credit.”