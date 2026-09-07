‘South Park’ Uses Emmy Win to Humiliate Trump

South Park has taken home its fifth Emmy and used the win to troll its favorite target: Donald Trump.

At the 78th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the Comedy Central sitcom won Outstanding Animated Program.

Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park hasn’t won the award since 2013. The show beat out Ricky and Morty, The Simpsons, Smiling Friends, Bob’s Burgers, and Visions.

To celebrate the win, the official South Park social media accounts posted a humiliating graphic of the president. In the photo, Trump, with his pants down, is seen holding the Emmy award he has never won.

Instagram/@southpark

The 80-year-old president and former reality TV star is a big fan of receiving any sort of award but never managed to bag an Emmy for The Apprentice. He has routinely claimed he was robbed. “I got screwed out of an Emmy!” he declared in the final episode of Celebrity Apprentice. “Everybody thought I was going to win it! In fact, when they announced the winner, I stood up before the winner was announced.”

He didn’t hide his anger at never winning an Emmy, claiming that the process is all political.

“‘Amazing Race’ winning an Emmy again is a total joke,” he complained in 2012. “The Emmys have no credibility--no wonder the ratings are at record lows.”

“The Emmys are all politics, that’s why, despite nominations, The Apprentice never won--even though it should have many times over,” he moaned in 2014.

South Park won for its season that centered the president, focusing on a caricature of Trump entangled in an abusive relationship with Satan. The show won for “Sermon on the Mount,” the 27th season’s debut episode.

Behind-the-scenes pic of Trey Parker filming nude Trump scene in the Emmy-winning episode. South Park/X

The season is a vicious, no-holds-barred parody of the president and his administration, including scenes of Trump in bed with Satan and having sex with Vice President JD Vance.

In the winning episode, the president is seen with a micropenis. A voiceover said, “Trump: his penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”