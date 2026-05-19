‘South Park’ Duo Reveal Prop Used for NSFW Trump Micropenis Scene

South Park showrunners Matt Stone and Trey Parker revealed the simple prop they used in their South Park season 27 premiere to create President Trump’s micropenis.

The July episode, “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” ended with a mock-PSA clip of a live-action, seemingly AI-generated Trump stripping down in the desert.

As the president passed out from exhaustion, his uncensored micropenis appeared on camera. A voiceover declared, “Trump: his penis is teeny-tiny, but his love for us is large.”

Shortly after the episode aired, the showrunners clarified that no AI was needed for the scene. They used an actual Trump lookalike to play the president, and used Trey Parker’s index finger to play the president’s sentient penis.

Behind-the-scenes pic of Trey Parker filming nude Trump scene. (South Park X account.) South Park/X

In an interview with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, the South Park duo showed off the special prop they used to recreate the presidential appendage.

“Very sophisticated technology,” Stone said, as Parker pulled out a rubbery skin-colored band and wrapped it around his finger. Parker drew some eyes on top of his finger to complete the look.

Parker jokingly referred to the prop as a “deepfake AI rig,” and joked that it cost them “about $300 million” to make.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, close-up of Trey Parker's hand showing off Trump penis prop. ABC

Kimmel complimented the prop, telling the showrunners, “If [Trump] doesn’t burn down the Smithsonian, I hope that that winds up in the Smithsonian one day.”

Parker handed Kimmel the fake Trump prop, and Kimmel tried it on for himself.

“Hello, little fella,” Kimmel said to the prop, which he’d wrapped around his pinky finger. “Why are you making so much trouble? It’s okay, you don’t even work anymore.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel talking to Trump micropenis prop ABC

The past two seasons of South Park, which aired in a single run from July to December, surprised viewers by how consistently, brazenly anti-Trump it was with its satire.

The two seasons didn’t just depict Trump with a micropenis, but they ripped into nearly every member of Trump’s cabinet, from Kristi Noem to Pete Hegseth. For Vice President JD Vance, they depicted him as a baby-faced homage to the character Tattoo from the 1970s show Fantasy Island.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers blasted the show’s NSFW premiere in a statement to the Daily Beast:

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” Rogers said, dismissing South Park as a “fourth-rate” show.

South Park, Satan in a lover's quarrel with naked Donald Trump. Comedy Central

The South Park duo, meanwhile, have not apologized for their show’s recent focus on the Trump administration.

“It’s like the government is just in your face everywhere you look,” Parker told The New York Times in a joint interview with Stone.

Parker continued, “Whether it’s the actual government or whether it is all the podcasters and the TikToks and the YouTubes and all of that... It’s not that we got all political. It’s that politics became pop culture.”

South Park, Vance and Trump in the Oval Office Comedy Central