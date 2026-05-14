Stephen Colbert Exposes Real Reason Behind Donald Trump’s War Name Change

Stephen Colbert called out President Trump for using a shameless new trick to avoid congressional oversight on his unpopular war with Iran.

NBC News reported on Monday that if Trump decides to re-start combat operations in Iran, he may call the attacks “Operation Sledgehammer.”

The previous name Trump has given to his war in Iran was “Operation Epic Fury.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in early May that “Epic Fury” was over, but Trump has since hinted that the U.S. military may attack Iran again if the country’s leaders don’t agree to his peace deal.

Colbert mocked the name “Operation Sledgehammer” in his monologue on Wednesday, and immediately asked, “Why did they rename it?”

Colbert explained to viewers the Trump administration’s apparent logic behind the name change, warning them beforehand, “Get ready, because this is super stupid.”

“You see, the 1973 War Powers Resolution requires Congress to authorize military action within 60 days,“ Colbert explained, quoting from the NBC News report.

The late-night host continued, “Because we have now passed that 60-day deadline, the administration believes replacing the name could allow Trump to argue that it restarts the clock.”

“Oh yeah, totally new war,” Colbert quipped.

Referencing the HBO Max sequel series to Sex and the City, Colbert joked further, “Now it’s ‘Operation Sledgehammer,’ and the next one will be called ‘Operation And Just Like That.’ It won’t have Samantha, so the clock starts again.”

Democrats in Congress have repeatedly attempted to hold a vote to halt Trump’s war in Iran, but they’ve repeatedly been blocked by Republicans, who control both chambers.

The latest attempt in the Senate on May 13 failed by only one vote, cast by Democrat John Fetterman from Pennsylvania.

Some Republicans appear to be losing patience with Trump on the issue, however, as GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Rand Paul have now voted in favor of the Democrats’ resolution.

As Trump’s war in Iran continues and gas prices rise along with it, Trump has seen his approval ratings plummet to an all time low.

Colbert showed a clip of CNN data analyst Harry Enten earlier on Wednesday unpacking Trump’s newest poll numbers. Enten noted that Trump’s new approval is lower than former president Joe Biden’s ever was.

Colbert responded to the clip by reviving his Joe Biden impression:

“That’s right, Jack, I’m not in there,” Colbert’s Biden said. “Remember how much better it was when I was in charge? Because I’ll be honest, folks: I do not.”