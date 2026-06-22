Grammy Winner Mocks Brand’s Awkward World Cup Blunder

The rapper T-Pain has called out DoorDash after the company mistakenly tagged him in a series of World Cup-related social media posts.

The Grammy winner roasted the food delivery service on X after it appeared to confuse him with New Zealand soccer player Tim Payne... though it may have been a shrewd marketing ploy.

In one post, DoorDash wrote, “@NZ_Football, still plenty of time. Small tactical suggestion: give the ball to @TPAIN🇳🇿⚽️.” In response, T-Pain, 41, wrote, “Who do you think you’re tagging??”

X/@TPAIN

When it happened again, he wrote, “The intern is gonna s--t a brick when they realize 😂.” In another post, he wrote, “I literally don’t play soccer.”

Finally, the rapper said, “Are you all okay??? @DoorDash stop tagging me in these soccer posts.”

The apparent blunders occurred during the Group G match between Egypt and New Zealand on Sunday in Vancouver. The match featured New Zealand defender Tim Payne, 32, whom DoorDash appeared to want to give a shout-out to.

New Zealand defender Tim Payne during the 2026 FIFA World Cup at BC Place Vancouver. Simon Fearn/Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Finally, the company seemed to get the hint. “Oh not @tpain ... Tim... goodnight,” wrote the account on X.

As of now, there are nine published tweets in which DoorDash mistakenly tagged the rapper instead of the footballer.

Tim Payne has developed a cult following at the World Cup, accruing millions of social media followers after an Argentine influencer urged her fans to back the “least known” player at the tournament.

X/@DoorDash

The food delivery firm has already made a splash at the World Cup by releasing an ad featuring Brooklyn Beckham referencing his family feud. In the ad, Brooklyn is seen eating a DoorDash delivery on his couch. “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home,” he says, smirking slightly. “It’s a long story.”

The food delivery company also found itself in the middle of controversy after President Donald Trump pulled a PR stunt in April. DoorDash facilitated a “special delivery” to the White House, involving “DoorDash Grandma” handing over two bags of McDonald’s to the president in honor of the first anniversary of Trump’s No Tax on Tips policy.

The Daily Beast has reached out to DoorDash for comment.