‘Daily Show’ Defends ICE Barbie Husband’s Fetish Reveal

The Daily Show is taking sides in ICE Barbie’s latest scandal.

Recurring host Desi Lydic came out in support of Kristi Noem’s 56-year-old husband, Bryon, after The Daily Mail revealed that he has an apparent double life as a crossdresser.

The Daily Mail’s report on Tuesday included lurid images of Noem’s husband posing with tight leggings and balloons stuffed under his shirt. Bryon Noem allegedly spent more than $25,000 through Cash App and PayPal to chat with adult performers online.

The revelation comes less than a month after President Donald Trump announced he was replacing the cosplay-loving Secretary of Homeland Security with MMA fighter-turned-Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

Insiders say Noem was fired in part due to her alleged affair with top adviser Corey Lewandowski. Not only was their relationship considered “D.C.’s worst-kept secret,” but Noem allegedly spent millions on a luxury plane with a private cabin. Both Noem and Lewandowski have denied the affair rumors.

Bryon Noem sitting behind his wife Kristi Noem during March hearing. AFP via Getty Images

Lydic responded to the Daily Mail’s reporting in her Tuesday monologue, remarking, “I can’t believe the lady banging her employee on a f--- plane is the less messy one in their marriage.”

Although Lydic was surprised by the story, she still supported Bryon Noem’s right to have an unconventional hobby.

“You know what? You live your truth, Bryon,” Lydic said.

Showing photos of Kristi Noem’s many over-the-top outfits throughout her political career, Lydic said to Bryon, “Oh, she can dress-up and you can’t? F--- that!”

The Daily Show, Desi Lydic next to a collage of Kristi Noem's different outfits. Comedy Central

Lydic told Bryon, “If she had an affair, you have a free pass. You can do whatever you want.”

Showing a picture of Bryon posing with his asymmetric breast balloons, Lydic told him, “I support you and your beautiful, lazy-eyed balloon nipples.”

She joked further, “No, truly, I have never felt more seen. You know what they say: sometimes they’re sisters, not twins.”

The Daily Show, Desi Lydic on Bryan Noem scandal. Comedy Central

Although Noem has repeatedly denied the reports of her alleged affair with Lewandowski, she did not deny the recent reporting from the Daily Mail.

Noem’s representatives told the New York Post on Tuesday in response to the bombshell story, “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they asked for privacy and prayers at the time.”

The Daily Mail exposed Bryon Noem's "fetish." Daily Mail

When Trump, 79, was informed by reporters on Tuesday that the Noem family had confirmed the Daily Mail’s report, he replied, “They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad.”

Trump added, “I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it.”