‘The Daily Show’ Takes Down MAGA Diehards with Brutal Reality Check

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper made a mockery of President Donald Trump’s remaining MAGA devotees as he quizzed them on Trump’s war in Iran and his AI Jesus gaffe.

Klepper traveled to Phoenix to attend a Turning Point USA rally at the Dream City Church, where the president himself made an appearance. But Klepper spent his time on the outskirts, questioning and brutally taking down Trump’s MAGA fanbase.

“What stuff has he done that you’re proud of?” Klepper asked a Trump-supporting couple.

“Everything. Like, America is f---ing free. Right now, this is the best the country’s ever been,” the man responded. “He goes in, gets done what he says he’s going to do. And he does what he says.”

Klepper roasted MAGA rally attendees as they praised the president. YouTube/The Daily Show

“Promises made, promises kept,” Klepper responded sarcastically. “No new wars!”

“Nobody wants to go to war,” the rally-goer replied, laughing.

“What do you think of the war in Iran?” Klepper retorted. The respondent said he “doesn’t pay attention to it.”

Another attendee told the comedian, “I’d say bomb the s--t out of them and get it over with.”

“Wasn’t the whole thing, though, no new wars?” Klepper asked. “It’s a conflict. It’s not a war,” she insisted back, parroting Trump’s refusal to call the Iran war for what it is.

Trump’s congregation didn’t have many justifications for the president’s string of blunders over the last few weeks, from the AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus to his attack on Pope Leo. They did, however, praise the president and simultaneously show an uncanny ability to miss Klepper’s biting sarcasm.

Trump voters didn't have many answers to Klepper's questions about the war in Iran. YouTube/The Daily Show

Klepper asked another interviewee, for example, “Once we win this war with Iran, where is Israel going to have us invade next?”

“That, I can’t answer. I don’t know that,” she replied.

At one point, Klepper pulled out a physical copy of the picture of Trump, bathed in ethereal light and resembling Jesus, healing a man lying on a hospital bed in front of him.

“I don’t think Trump thinks he’s Jesus or anything like that. I think he posted it thinking it was a beautiful picture,” a Trump fan told Klepper. This particular respondent wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the words, “Jesus Is My Savior, Trump Is My President.”

“He’s beautiful,” they said in reference to the president.

Trump spoke at the Turning Point USA event, where he said he will soon end the war in Iran. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

In one particularly facetious exchange, a woman told Klepper that Trump was the only president to have “the balls” to open the Strait of Hormuz. Klepper fired back, “Biden wouldn’t open the strait. Obama wouldn’t open the strait. Clinton wouldn’t open the strait. All because the strait was already open until Donald Trump became president.”

“Exactly!” she replied.

“Is that the genius?” Klepper asked. “That like, you can’t open the strait unless you close the strait, create global pandemonium, raise gas prices, and then open the strait?”

Protesters gathered outside the event ahead of Trump's appearance. OLIVIER TOURON/Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images

Trump has promised to end the war soon, although Iran pulled out of negotiations in Pakistan on Tuesday, leading the president to extend the ceasefire indefinitely.

Trump’s approval ratings have drastically fallen amid the war. A CBS/YouGov poll last week showed 62 percent of Americans do not believe the president has a clear plan for the war. 66 percent believe that the Trump administration has not adequately expressed U.S. goals for the war. Overall, 64 percent of Americans disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation in Iran.