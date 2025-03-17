Industry News

Netflix Users Outraged Over How Bad ‘The Electric State’ Is

FLOP CITY

Are you guys okay?

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown
PAUL ABELL/Paul Abell/Netflix
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
RecapsSam Rockwell’s Shocking, Wild ‘White Lotus’ Sex Confession
Emma Fraser
Hot TakesThank Parker Posey for the Funniest ‘White Lotus’ Episode Yet
Laura Wheatman Hill
CelebrityKim Kardashian Drastically Misreads Room in New Shoot With Tesla Cybertruck
Catherine Bouris
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Wanted to ‘Throw Up’ During Incest Kiss
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
RecapsRick’s ‘White Lotus’ WTF Face Just Became the Best Meme
Clare Donaldson