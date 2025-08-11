The Best Reactions and Memes From ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale

Things aren’t looking good for Railroad Daddy and Mommy.

Good thing Bertha helped lessen the stigma about divorce because—#thegildedage pic.twitter.com/G3GGIQeAXt — Naomi Shambles (@LikeaStar1032) August 11, 2025

The Season 3 finale of HBO’s The Gilded Age premiered Sunday, and let us just say—Julian Fellowes, you’ve done it again.

Titled “My Mind Is Made Up,” the episode just proved one thing: No matter what time period, men will always find a way to shock us with their audacity. George Russell (Morgan Spector), we are looking at you.

Am I a Child of Divorce Now!?

Last week, the show left viewers on its most dramatic cliffhanger of the season. George got shot in the chest at close range by a currently unidentified assailant, and his chances of survival did not look good.

Thankfully, with the help of Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), George makes a miraculous recovery, proving that the dubious medical care of the 19th century sometimes works out in people’s favor.

Now, you would think a near-death experience would be enough for George to forgive his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon), for forcing their daughter Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) into a marriage of convenience with Hector Vere, the 5th Duke of Buckingham.

(Mind you, George could have put his foot down and refused to walk Gladys down the aisle. Also, she is very happy in her marriage now.)

However, George isn’t ready to forgive and forget. After attending Bertha’s grand Newport Ball, Railroad Daddy—which has become George’s nickname among Gilded Age fans—drops the biggest bombshell of the season: He isn’t sure about the future of their marriage.

Look, Bertha may not be a saint. But in this household, we support women’s rights and wrongs.

he’s manipulated mansplained malewifed too close to the sun #TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/DAHfbG2dUV — ana (@shivlestat) August 11, 2025

Not to mention, why did he pretend like everything was alright between the two of them at Bertha’s Newport ball, only to leave her the following morning? That’s just plain cruel.

acting like everything was fine at the ball then leaving her in the morning was nastyyyyy work, george russell#thegildedage #gildedagehbo #gildedage

pic.twitter.com/4UKxhIWBwX — hal of frel (@langdons_exwife) August 11, 2025

George telling Bertha that he’s only ruthless in business and then proceeds to do the most rude, unhinged and ruthless thing to his wife yeah I see you Sir #TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/iM0qSocYgd — sofía | gilded age spoilers (@pottsandstark) August 11, 2025

It is with a heavy heart that we, as viewers, demote George from Railroad Daddy to Railroad Father.

railroad daddy you are DEMOTED to railroad father. no more cutesy nickname for you, you don’t deserve it. #TheGildedAge — rach (she/her) (@nanstge0rge) August 11, 2025

As one X user put it, no more “cutesy” nicknames for you, sir.

Larian Finally Gets Their Happy Ending

Big news: Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), aka Larian, finally learn that the key to a healthy relationship is *communication*.

In Episode 6, Marian broke off her engagement with Larry via a Dear John letter, after coming to the false conclusion that he was unfaithful to her. Thankfully, Jack (Ben Ahlers), aka Clock Twink, clears up the misunderstanding, letting Marian know nothing untoward took place when the two visited the “house of ill repute.”

At the beginning of the finale, Larry is unsure if he can ever forgive Marian for not trusting him. However, true love prevails in the end, and the two find their way back to each other at Bertha’s ball.

Even better, Bertha now approves of their engagement! She has a change of heart after witnessing Marian jump into action to help save George’s life during surgery.

BERTHA FINALLY BEING ON TEAM LARIAN I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS #thegildedage pic.twitter.com/b8b3DppV6a — el⸆⸉ || gilded age era (@dearfolkmore) August 11, 2025

the Aunts, George, Bertha, and Oscar all working to bring Marian and Larry back together #thegildedage pic.twitter.com/RB7hre2dFg — el⸆⸉ || gilded age era (@dearfolkmore) August 11, 2025

We are so back Larian... This is what we needed ❤️#TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/g642dRCTb3 — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) August 11, 2025

If I had a penny for every time a couple in a Julian Fellowes period drama resolved their misunderstanding outside of a ball, then I would have two pennies. Not a lot, but still, it’s worth noting.

Stepping out of a ball to reconcile with your fiancé who’s wearing a red dress, after a big misunderstanding… okay Julian Fellowes I see you and I love you. #TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/hEzbnIq3FB — zach (@zach_mellen) August 11, 2025

Oscar Secures the Deal

The rumors are true; Oscar Van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) has finally secured his lavender marriage with none other than Mrs. Enid Winterton (Kelly Curran), the Russell family’s former lady’s maid.

Peggy Gets a Fairytale Proposal

Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) gets engaged to Dr. William Kirkland in one of the sweetest, most romantic proposals in a Julian Fellowes drama to date.

WHAT IN THE FAIRTYTALE IS THISSS ITS WHAT MY PEGGY DESERVES THATS WHAT #TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/hHoTp5moK3 — 𝒃𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒂 ⸆⸉ (@madeinwonderlnd) August 11, 2025

After finding out about Peggy’s illegitimate child, William isn’t sure if he wants to continue their relationship. However, after getting a good scolding from her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), William realizes he doesn’t want to lose out on the chance of happiness with Peggy.

So, he rushes to the ball and proposes to her in front of everyone there.

We love love!

We Need Season 4 ASAP

Season 3 of The Gilded Age exceeded viewers’ expectations.

it feels so good to see everyone falling in love with #TheGildedAge 😭😍 back in 2022, me and the 10 fans had faith this would, it just had to simmer pic.twitter.com/sPDDiVA1sg — bri (@aplatterofbrie) August 10, 2025

HBO confirmed that The Gilded Age will return for a fourth season (Yay!). However, it probably won’t drop for another two years (Noo).

Live footage of me waiting TWO years for season 4 of #TheGildedAge pic.twitter.com/0399cbMEIp — Levii’s Heated Spaghetti Jeans (@PhillipGBurke) August 11, 2025