The Best Reactions and Memes From ‘The Gilded Age’ Finale

Things aren’t looking good for Railroad Daddy and Mommy.
The Season 3 finale of HBO’s The Gilded Age premiered Sunday, and let us just say—Julian Fellowes, you’ve done it again.
Titled “My Mind Is Made Up,” the episode just proved one thing: No matter what time period, men will always find a way to shock us with their audacity. George Russell (Morgan Spector), we are looking at you.
Am I a Child of Divorce Now!?
Last week, the show left viewers on its most dramatic cliffhanger of the season. George got shot in the chest at close range by a currently unidentified assailant, and his chances of survival did not look good.
Thankfully, with the help of Dr. William Kirkland (Jordan Donica), George makes a miraculous recovery, proving that the dubious medical care of the 19th century sometimes works out in people’s favor.
Now, you would think a near-death experience would be enough for George to forgive his wife, Bertha (Carrie Coon), for forcing their daughter Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) into a marriage of convenience with Hector Vere, the 5th Duke of Buckingham.
(Mind you, George could have put his foot down and refused to walk Gladys down the aisle. Also, she is very happy in her marriage now.)
However, George isn’t ready to forgive and forget. After attending Bertha’s grand Newport Ball, Railroad Daddy—which has become George’s nickname among Gilded Age fans—drops the biggest bombshell of the season: He isn’t sure about the future of their marriage.
Look, Bertha may not be a saint. But in this household, we support women’s rights and wrongs.
Not to mention, why did he pretend like everything was alright between the two of them at Bertha’s Newport ball, only to leave her the following morning? That’s just plain cruel.
It is with a heavy heart that we, as viewers, demote George from Railroad Daddy to Railroad Father.
As one X user put it, no more “cutesy” nicknames for you, sir.
Larian Finally Gets Their Happy Ending
Big news: Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) and Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson), aka Larian, finally learn that the key to a healthy relationship is *communication*.
In Episode 6, Marian broke off her engagement with Larry via a Dear John letter, after coming to the false conclusion that he was unfaithful to her. Thankfully, Jack (Ben Ahlers), aka Clock Twink, clears up the misunderstanding, letting Marian know nothing untoward took place when the two visited the “house of ill repute.”
At the beginning of the finale, Larry is unsure if he can ever forgive Marian for not trusting him. However, true love prevails in the end, and the two find their way back to each other at Bertha’s ball.
Even better, Bertha now approves of their engagement! She has a change of heart after witnessing Marian jump into action to help save George’s life during surgery.
If I had a penny for every time a couple in a Julian Fellowes period drama resolved their misunderstanding outside of a ball, then I would have two pennies. Not a lot, but still, it’s worth noting.
Oscar Secures the Deal
The rumors are true; Oscar Van Rhijn (Blake Ritson) has finally secured his lavender marriage with none other than Mrs. Enid Winterton (Kelly Curran), the Russell family’s former lady’s maid.
Peggy Gets a Fairytale Proposal
Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) gets engaged to Dr. William Kirkland in one of the sweetest, most romantic proposals in a Julian Fellowes drama to date.
After finding out about Peggy’s illegitimate child, William isn’t sure if he wants to continue their relationship. However, after getting a good scolding from her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), William realizes he doesn’t want to lose out on the chance of happiness with Peggy.
So, he rushes to the ball and proposes to her in front of everyone there.
We love love!
We Need Season 4 ASAP
Season 3 of The Gilded Age exceeded viewers’ expectations.
HBO confirmed that The Gilded Age will return for a fourth season (Yay!). However, it probably won’t drop for another two years (Noo).
Until then, may we suggest a nice re-watch?