The Greatest Article That Has Ever Been Written

This week:

The most entertaining story I’ve ever read.

All hail Sara Bareilles.

The best casting news.

Are you a faithful or a traitor?

We just live in Veep now.

Let’s All Go to the Lesbian Bar

I have never been more entertained than when reading this story.

I am often histrionic and hyperbolic and all other words that start with “h.”

This time, I’m being so truthful.

This might be the greatest story I’ve ever read.

The Boston Globe published an article this week about a Massachusetts lesbian bar that suffered a crisis after it lifted mask mandates.

The drama in that community was jarring. This is a prime example of supporting local journalism, with the Globe reporting on it.

But the details of the complaints…I’ve never been more entertained.

I think this article was somewhat of a catharsis for us.

We’ve been living in the “we really don’t know what the world is anymore…” vibes of post-COVID life that the anecdotes relayed in this piece struck a funny bone.

A lesbian bar in Greenfield eased its stringent mask mandate, a decision that has splintered the queer community in the city and beyond. https://t.co/FuaTxqqjso — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 22, 2026

When Greenfield lesbian establishment Last Ditch Bar lifted their mask mandate, all hell broke loose.

The “immunocompromised disabled divas” would have to be in a world where masks are optional.

The bar was attacked as being “complicit in a mass disabling event.”

“I hope your venue gets firebombed for robbing my fellow immunocompromised people of their Saturday plans,” one patron commented.

The QR code with the statement was slammed for not being accessible enough. It didn’t have alt-text for the visually impaired.

The drag queen who works at the bar wondered if a Lady Gaga night would help things. Alas. “Gaga is canceled,” she said. “Gaga is Zionist.”

I’m not singling out this story to mock the people who had very real issues to talk through with the establishment. Those are valid and deserve to be taken into account.

But as someone who had to write through and opine during the COVID era, the extremity of these complaints is kind of fun. This is exactly the reaction any of us writing at the time would fear would happen, and every quote is parodical.

This article has broken traffic records for the Boston Globe, and I think it’s because the article hit on some sort of catharsis. Justified or not, these years have been exhausting. To have the exasperation crystiallized in such and explicit—and such an on-the-nose—way is relieving.

Now, rest in peace my comments and mentions.

She Wants to See You Be Brave

Sara Bareilles, who we all know from her big songs like “Brave” and “Love Song,” performed sold-out shows in New York City this week. I was there, and all I can say is: She’s really good at her job.

Bareilles was performing much of her new record, Good Grief, which is—imagine—about grieving. She’s grieving the deaths of multiple close people in her life. As are we all.

There was a point in the concert when she was just singing—her crystalline, perfect voice soaring above piano chords—that I started sobbing. I didn’t know the song. I didn’t know her story behind it. But that’s what Sara Bareilles does.

She’s up there with a fedora and long trench coat and a tiny lamp on her piano, ready to be mocked, and then just invites you into a community of feeling.

Feeling was the big thing that night. And I did it among the thousands of people at Radio City Music Hall.

Sara Bareilles Larry Busacca/Getty

The Best Casting News

I know that a lot of people feel very territorial about The Family Stone.

I didn’t know it was such a touchstone in so many people’s lives until this year. The occasion was the unfortunate passing of Diane Keaton, who plays the matriarch in the film. But the sentiment, I think, was evergreen: Your mom does the most work to make everything seem normal. And when you have to take a breath and think about that, it overwhelms you.

There are scant details as to what’s going to happen with the Family Stone, sequel, which it seems that all surviving members are aboard for. But the news that Jean Smart will be joining the cast is amazing.

How do you follow up one of the most unbelievable runs in TV history? It’s this. It’s perfect.

Sarah Jessica Parker in “The Family Stone.” 20th Century Studios

I’m Digging the New Traitors Vibe

It turns out that civilians are great TV.

Have you been watching the new season of The Traitors, which is reversing the tradition of spotlighting every reality TV star you’ve ever heard of and instead asking normies to play the game? There have now been several episodes, and it is fascinating.

When we watch Traitors with celebrities, we’re conditioned to the personalities and expecting—and also judging—that. But in this version, we have no idea who the people are. I have my alliances already, and several crushes. That’s how you know a show is good, when I google “[insert celebrity name] shirtless.”

Euan Cherry/Peacock

Is This Real Life?

It makes me laugh every time. But I don’t love it when Veep becomes a reality.

LMFAO -- Trump is holding an event at the White House right now but there's no audio because the press pool isn't there. The Newsmax host notes that this is an example of Trump's attacks on the press "backfiring just a little bit" pic.twitter.com/dAy1dvDvFL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2026

More From The Daily Beast’s Obsessed

Angie K. came into the office and we cried together, while also gossiping about memes. Watch here.

Speaking of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I interviewed its Queen Bee at the scene of the crime. Read more.

Here are all the secrets from Netflix’s bonkers new Willy Wonka reality show. Read more.

What to Watch This Week:

Heart of the Beast: All grown men are about to cry. (Now in theaters)

Youth: I really endorse this show, from the same actor/creator behind Catastrophe. (Now on HBO Max)

A Different World: This is a reboot worth watching. (Now on Netflix)

What to Skip This Week:

Brothers: A gimmick greenlit as a TV show. (Now on Apple TV)

Primetime: It’s, apparently, not as clever as you’d hope. (Now in theaters)