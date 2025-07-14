The New Harry Potter Is Blowing Up the Internet

“You’re a wizard, Harry!”

HBO just announced that its new Harry Potter series is officially in production, unveiling the first look at Dominic McLaughlin in costume as the Boy Who Lived.

The series is the first television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s beloved children’s fantasy book series. Filming began at the Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K—the same location where the original franchise filmed.

There has been a lot of reactions online to the “first look photo,” running the gamut of mocking the photo because of its likeness to news anchors to firm approval of McLaughlin as the new Harry.

So sorry but baby thats rachel maddow https://t.co/dld5yTagEV — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) July 14, 2025

why does this lowkey look like AI https://t.co/y205kbIIJu — Cheyenne (@cheypreston) July 14, 2025

i honestly feel bad for these children. they’re not old enough to understand the full impact of how awful jk rowling is and how this is going to be a permanent part of their career and legacy https://t.co/JLCNyBv8pH — sippin on that 🇵🇸 (@vivafalastin) July 14, 2025

so we arent even trying to change the costumes majorly, this show will just be watered down visuals from the original films with castings no one wanted. i feel bad for this kid! https://t.co/SKGRmVUGZe — strawberry in love 🎀 (@honeybunwife) July 14, 2025

Every time I get my hair cut short this is how the stylist styles my hair in the chair and I have to pretend I like it https://t.co/ukKJmiVh4B — jackie jormp jomp (@furliopin) July 14, 2025

HE IS HARRYYYY....... I approve! although it doesn't matter at this age of mine https://t.co/aHpLRVA7XB — Protiva (@Kolyanii) July 14, 2025

Along with the photo reveal, producers announced new casting: Rory Wilmot will play Neville Longbottom, Harry’s awkward and well-meaning classmate and Amos Kitson will play Dudley Dursley, Harry’s spoiled cousin.

Rounding out the adult cast is Louise Brealey, known for her work on Sherlock, who joins the series as Madam Rolanda Hooch, the Quidditch coach. Finally, Anton Lesser will portray Garrick Ollivander, the wandmaker.

This latest casting news follows another major announcement in May, when HBO introduced its new trio of leads. Alongside McLaughlin as the protagonist, Arabella Stanton will play Hermione Granger, the intelligent and bookish heroine originally portrayed by Emma Watson. And Alastair Stout will portray Ron Weasley, the loyal, red-haired best friend once brought to life by Rupert Grint.

Arabella Stanton (R) is Hermione Granger, Dominic McLaughlin (C) is Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout is Ron Weasley. HBO

The trio of child actors were chosen over 30,000 other children who auditioned for the series.

HBO’s Harry Potter series marks the first return to the original Wizarding World since the film franchise concluded in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The first Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them movie, which is a prequel to the Harry Potter films, came out in 2016, but isn’t primarily set in Hogwarts like the film series.