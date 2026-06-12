Trump’s UFC Ring Girl Outfits Flamed for Botching Flag Code

Donald Trump’s White House UFC fight is being called out for its treatment of the U.S. flag.

The fight will feature the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s tradition of using “Octagon Girls”—models hired to indicate the number of the next round by walking around the cage and holding a display, while donning bikinis or themed costumes. But their themed attire for Trump’s UFC Freedom 250 match on the White House South Lawn on June 14 has drawn criticism for its use of the American flag.

Donald Trump shows an image of the White House with the Octagon to illustrate the concept of the Ultimate Fighting Championship planned for June 14, 2026, as he holds an event with UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Ilia Topuria in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 6, 2026. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

The costumes were unveiled by prominent Octagon Girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair in an article for Maxim. Since their debut, critics have accused the red, white, and blue outfits of flying in the face of the nation’s flag code, which stipulates that it “should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding or drapery,” and that it should never “be used as a costume or athletic uniform.” While the code cannot be enforced against private citizens, the outfit choice has drawn criticism from some who say the UFC should be “fined” for the violation.

The outfits were unveiled on Monday. screengrab.

As June 14 is Flag Day, costume designer Marina Toybina told Maxim that incorporating the flag was intended to celebrate the symbol and maintain the spirit of UFC: “The inspiration was born from the intersection of sport, spectacle, and celebration.”

She continued, “Working closely with UFC, we wanted to create looks that honored both the energy of the brand and the significance of the 250th anniversary celebration. The goal was to blend strength, athleticism, glamour, and American heritage into a wardrobe language that felt sophisticated, powerful, and unmistakably iconic.”

The project is estimated to cost over $60 million. ABC

The complaints are just the latest gripe about Trump’s unprecedented spectacle, which will coincide with his own 80th birthday. To host the first-ever UFC fight on White House grounds, Trump commissioned a 5,000-seat arena, an 87-foot UFC Octagon, and a 90-foot-tall arch.

A stage for the UFC Freedom 250 event is pictured near the White House, Thursday, June 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Though Trump’s staff and UFC President Dana White intended for the fight to be a star-studded affair, reports say the biggest names on the guest list have turned down their invites.

The project, which is estimated to cost over $60 million, has been criticized for its exorbitance amid the ongoing affordability crisis and Trump’s war in Iran. Other critics are simply calling the spectacle, like the Octagon Girl outfits, “tacky.”