Trump Humiliated by Devastating Poll on His UFC Birthday Bash

President Donald Trump’s big birthday UFC fight is wildly unpopular, even with Republicans.

New polling coincides with the president’s plummeting approval ratings and data showing increasing numbers of Americans fear he is not fit enough to be president.

Only a third of Republicans approve of the massive America 250 Ultimate Fighting Championship event, taking place on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday, which also happens to be Trump’s 80th birthday.

The White House is dwarfed by the octagon. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

The Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just 16 percent of Americans thought it was appropriate for the president to hold such an event at this time.

It comes as the price of gas at the pump flirts with five dollars a gallon, while Americans face a rising cost-of-living crisis across a broad range of groceries.

In the poll, 46 percent of respondents said it was inappropriate, while the remainder did not offer an opinion.

Only 31 percent of Republicans and five percent of Democrats thought it was appropriate, while 75 percent of Democrats thought it was not.

Nothing says freedom like bloodsports. REUTERS

The America 250 celebrations are being held to mark the signing of America’s Declaration of Independence from Britain in 1776, but all are overshadowed by the specter of Trump.

States have been invited to host pavilions on the National Mall as part of a “Great American State Fair.”

However, Oregon has said it will not take part because it believes the event is already too partisan. North Carolina and Washington have also dropped out, citing costs, while Pennsylvania is yet to make up its mind.

“The State of Oregon will not be participating in the Great American State Fair due to both the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington, D.C., is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented,” said spokesperson Luke Harkin.

Preparations are underway on the National Mall. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

A Freedom 250 spokesperson told CNN that plans were still being “actively finalized” but said that all states would be represented, whether or not they provided input.

“What we can say is that every state’s story will be told in a way that’s authentic to its people, history, and culture,” they said. “Whether represented by a governor’s office, a tourism board, or a beloved state company or organization, every community will be celebrated.”

A music concert for the start of the event has also ended in disaster, with six of nine performers pulling out, again, some citing partisanship and neutrality.

Among them was rocker Bret Michaels, who said in a post on Instagram, “Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of.

Trump attends the UFC-316 mixed martial arts event alongside Dana White, the UFC boss. Frank Franklin II/via REUTERS

“Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable.”

The administration on Tuesday asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by local residents who said that the UFC fight—which includes a huge 92-foot octagon arena—must be approved before it can proceed.

Trump’s approval rating is currently sitting at 35 percent, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos, while CNN’s data guru Harry Enten said late May that just 44 percent of Americans think his physical health is good enough to be president.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.