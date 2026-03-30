Vanessa Trump Shares Telling Posts After Tiger’s Arrest

Vanessa Trump has broken her silence on social media following her boyfriend Tiger Woods’ DUI arrest, but has still not spoken about the crash.

The ex-wife of the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, posted images of her daughter, Kai Trump, at the Miami Open Tennis Tournament over the weekend.

One of Vanessa Trump's Instagram stories over the past weekend, following boyfriend Tiger Woods' arrest on suspicion of a DUI. Instagram/@officialvanessatrump

While Vanessa and her family looked to be enjoying a care-free day out, sources claim she gave Woods an ultimatum after his arrest.

“She’s not happy at all. She’s both disappointed and a little bit p---ed, if I’m being honest,” an insider close to the couple told the Daily Mail. “It’s a definite red flag, and she told him that he’s going to get this sorted out and that she’s going to require that.” Woods is said to be “very apologetic,” claimed the source, and wants to “fix” the situation.

Another source told People that Vanessa is “happy” with her golf star beau, but added, “any issues they have are not about her,” referring to Woods’ injuries and commitment to golf.

Vanessa Trump and her daughter Kai Trump talk with Woods before a match in Florida earlier this month. Cliff Hawkins/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty

Woods and Vanessa announced their relationship in March 2025, gaining the approval of President Donald Trump. “I’m very happy for both [of them]. Let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great,” the president said. He added that “Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children, five incredible children, all good athletes, all great students.”

Vanessa shares five children with ex-husband Trump Jr.: influencer and rising golfer Kai, 18, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and Chloe, 11. The pair were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2018.

Tiger Woods’ latest run-in with the law took place last week. Martin County Sheriff’s Department

Woods went public with pictures of himself and Vanessa last March, writing, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

The legendary golfer, 50, was arrested on Jupiter Island, Florida on Friday after he hit a vehicle and rolled his Land Rover, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2 p.m., and Woods was charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a urine test.

President Donald Trump walks with his granddaughter Kai Trump and her mom Vanessa Trump during a 2022 golf tournament. Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. were married for 13 years and share five children. Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Mr. Woods did a breathalyzer test—blew triple zeroes. But when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused, and so he’s been charged with DUI," Sheriff John Budensiek told reporters at a press conference. While Woods had no alcohol in his system, police said he appeared to be on “some type of medication or drug.”

The president reacted emotionally to news of Woods’ arrest, telling reporters on Friday, “I feel so badly... There was an accident, and that’s all I know. A very close friend of mine—he’s an amazing person, an amazing man.”

Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC on May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The Secret Service had reportedly barred Woods from driving Vanessa’s children, even before news of his latest incident behind the wheel. Last week’s encounter became his fourth high-profile car accident and second DUI arrest.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Woods’ representatives for comment.