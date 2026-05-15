White House Rolls Out Cringe MAGA Rebrand of Huge Music Star

The White House’s latest grab at social media attention has dragged Canadian megastar Drake into the fold.

The administration rode the wave of hype the rapper generated at midnight on Friday, when he surprise-released three albums in one day—his first in two years since his feud with fellow Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.

There was a notable twist, however, when the White House posted a photo of one album, which Drake titled Iceman.

The post shared by the White House. The White House/X

The bejeweled-gloved hand forming a six on the cover (a nickname for his hometown, Toronto) holds a diamond “MAGA” chain in the administration’s version.

The account posted the altered image with the caption, “ICED OUT.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Drake’s representatives for comment.

Though the rapper doesn’t make a habit of discussing politics publicly, he made his feelings about “f---ing idiot” Donald Trump known in 2018.

Speaking on stage during the Brooklyn stop of his Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour, he told his fans, “This f---ing idiot that’s in office” is “trying to tell us that we’re living in a divided country. That we don’t understand unity.”

“Meanwhile, right here in Brooklyn, we got 16,000 people, from all races and all places, and all we doing is just enjoying ourselves, listening to music.”

Drake called Trump a “f---ing idiot,” the last time he shared his opinion publicly on the president, in 2018. Prince Williams/WireImage

The year prior, while touring in London, the rapper told his crowd, “I just want you to understand, if you ever thought for one second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your mothaf--kin mind. It’s on us to keep this s--t together. F--- that man!”

The rapper suffered several reputational blows in his feud with Lamar in 2024, after Lamar branded him a “certified pedophile” in his Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

Drake has vehemently denied those allegations and sued his own label for defamation in connection with the track’s promotions. The lawsuit was dismissed by a judge in October.

The White House has come under fire repeatedly for using artists’ music to promote their agenda on social media without permission.

The Friday post is also not the first time the White House has waded into rap. Vice President JD Vance weighed in when rappers Cardi B and MAGA favorite Nicki Minaj were having it out on social media.

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