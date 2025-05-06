‘White Lotus’ Star’s Answer to SNL Question Speaks Volumes

Aimee Lou Wood will not be joining Walton Goggins at any point during his upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig, she said Monday on the Met Gala carpet.

“I’m not doing that,” Wood said candidly when asked by an Entertainment Tonight reporter about “the chances that we might see you on SNL” alongside Goggins this coming Saturday. At first, Wood played it coy with her answer, saying, “I couldn’t say,” before ultimately adding, “but also—I’m not doing that.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (L-R) Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Goggins was announced as host of the May 10 show just weeks after publicly lauding the “mean and unfunny” SNL sketch that mocked Wood’s character and her teeth. The moment fueled rumors of a potential rift between the two stars, who fan-favorite lovers Rick and Chelsea on the show’s third season, and notably unfollowed each other on Instagram during promotion for the show. As of Monday night, they had re-followed each other, perhaps in an attempt to squash those rumors.

But while Goggins also attended the Met Gala, he and Wood were not photographed together. Wood opted to pose instead with fellow Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger, who she also rode in a car with to the event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Walton Goggins attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

During an interview with The Times this past week, Goggins refused to talk about the rumored beef with his co-star, shutting down the line of questioning by telling his interviewer that commenting on the supposed feud would be like “sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”

Fans have been fascinated with the state of the pair’s relationship since the season ended. Goggins referred to Wood as a “soulmate” and posted several photos of the two of them to social media, seemingly having a great time over the course of filming. When the show finished airing, however, the fact that they no longer followed each other on social media seemed to indicate a feud.

Then, when Goggins declined come to Wood’s defense in the SNL debacle—and embraced the show soon after—it seemed like further indication that there was trouble in paradise.

Unlike Goggins, who declined to comment on Wood at all, Wood spoke positively about her co-star to ET on Monday.

“I love working with Walton. It was the best thing ever,” she said. “Obviously he’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. He’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

But anyone who expected to see them publicly reconcile on live television will be sorely disappointed.