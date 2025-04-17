Why Gabby Windey’s Wife Would Never Go on ‘The Traitors’

Reality TV star Gabby Windey and comedian Robby Hoffman just got married—for real this time.

America’s hottest lesbian power couple surprised fans earlier this year when they revealed their secret Las Vegas wedding. But since that ceremony wasn’t exactly legal where they live in California, they made it official at Los Angeles City Hall.

“It’s a miracle from God,” Hoffman says of their union during our conversation on this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast. From the moment they met outside a bar in L.A., Hoffman says she knew, “I need to marry this girl,” adding, I love her so much, so it’s amazing to be with her.”

While Hoffman’s star is just starting to rise with roles on critically acclaimed TV shows like Hacks and Dying for Sex, her level of fame is nowhere near that of Windey, who made waves on Season 26 of The Bachelor in 2021 before going on to star on The Bachelorette. Her reality TV career continued when she competed on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars and culminated with her winning stint on the most recent season of The Traitors.

But while she may now be well-versed in the world, Hoffman tells me she has absolutely zero interest in becoming a reality star herself.

“I would be terrible on The Traitors‚” Hoffman says. “First of all, I can’t even imagine getting to Ireland or Scotland or wherever it is.” (The show is filmed in the Scottish Highlands.) “The flight alone, I would not survive,” she continues. “And never mind the food situation. I don’t know if it’s potatoes. I wouldn’t even make it to the show, let alone to be on the show.”

As for the relatively new experience of being part of a genuinely famous queer couple in 2025 America, Hoffman says she finds it “hysterical” that Windey has only been gay for a “minute” and now she’s “the most famous gay person in the world.”

Windey, who is now 34, first came out publicly as a lesbian during an appearance on The View in 2023, while Hoffman has joked that despite her Hasidic Jewish upbringing she was never able to hide her sexual orientation from her family, let alone the public. Windey was briefly engaged to The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer, but they ended what may or may not have been a completely fictional relationship a few months after the season ended.

“She’s gone from she wasn’t gay to now she’s the gayest gay!” Hoffman says of Windey. “So you’ve got to give it up to God,” she adds. “Look at Hashem! Look what he’s done!”

