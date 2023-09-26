CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Off-Duty Texas Trooper Shoots Own Neighbor Through Door
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Read it at NBC News
An off-duty Texas trooper shot his own neighbor through a closed door after mistaking him for an intruder, officials say. The incident happened early Monday in an apartment complex in downtown Houston when the shooter, a Texas Highway Patrol trooper who has not been named, heard noise outside his fifth floor apartment. Assistant Houston Police Chief Yashar Bashir said he believed “someone was trying to break into his apartment” and “discharged his weapon one time,” NBC news reported. Bashir said the trooper told police he had give “several commands to him to get away” before firing through the door. His 35-year-old victim, who was hit in the shoulder, is expected to survive.