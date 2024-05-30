Cop Who Arrested Scottie Scheffler Speaks Out After Charges Were Dropped
PAR FOR THE COURSE
The officer who arrested professional golfer Scottie Scheffler released his own statement on the matter after all charges in the case were dropped, praising Scheffler for his measured words while fuming against the golfer’s lawyer, who criticized police in a fiery press conference Wednesday. “It was unfortunate and disturbing to hear [attorney] Steve Romines’ commentary today-claiming a ‘false arrest’ was made and for him to challenge my honesty and integrity,” Louisville police detective Bryan Gillis wrote. “I’d be surprised and disappointed if Mr. Scheffler actually had any part in making those statements. To be clear, I was drug by the car, I went to the ground, and I received visible injuries to my knees and wrist. I’m going to recover from it, and it will be ok.” He added for good measure: “That is the extent of my commentary on the incident.” He also joked about the pair of department-issued pants that were ruined during the encounter—a detail that went particularly viral after its inclusion in the incident report. “PS… Yes, the department has us buying freaking $80 pants,” Gillis wrote. “To those concerned, they were indeed ruined. But Scottie, it’s all good. I never would’ve guessed I’d have the most famous pair of pants in the country for a few weeks because of this. Take care and be safe. -Bryan.”