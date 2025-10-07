Officials Release First Findings Into Fire at Judge’s Home
Investigators have found no evidence of arson after the house of a judge who had drawn the ire of the Trump administration went up in flames Saturday. The blaze at South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein’s $1.1 million Edisto Beach home left three people severely injured, including Goodstein’s son and her husband, former Democratic state lawmaker Arnold Goodstein. “At this time, there is no evidence to indicate the fire was intentionally set,” State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a statement, according to local station WCBD. “SLED agents have preliminarily found there is no evidence to support a pre-fire explosion.” Keel said the investigation is still ongoing and urged the public to “exercise good judgement and not share information that has not been verified.” Goodstein, 69, had come under fire from the Trump administration and MAGA after she issued a temporary restraining order blocking the Justice Department from accessing voter registration data held by the South Carolina Election Commission last month. On Sunday, Democratic congressman Daniel Goldman had tagged White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in a post calling the fire an “arson” and saying Miller and “MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.” Miller quickly responded, calling Goldman “deeply warped and vile.”